Balance will be near bottom of expected fund balance’s range
For the past five years, the Lakeville Area School District has drawn down its unassigned fund balance, sometimes referred to as the rainy day fund, as the district has addressed a series of deficits.
In the fiscal year 2023 budget, it is projected the balance will drop to 5.55% of the district’s total expenditures of $179 million, which is close to the bottom of the 5-13% range of annual general fund expenses board policy sets to have on hand for emergency purposes.
Since fiscal year 2018, the percentage has dropped steadily from 12.18% when expenditures were $133 million.
The “rainy day” fund is important to the district since it provides a cushion in tough economic times or instances of delayed state payments as happened in 2010.
Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren said the district will have to take a hard look at programming for next year.
The district can’t draw down the unassigned balance forever, but we are good for now, Holmgren said during the board’s June 28 regular meeting.
Last fiscal year, the district’s budget picture improved from the initial summer 2021 projections, as the district used about $2.3 million less of its unassigned fund balance in the final budget.
The deficits affecting the unassigned fund balance have grown over the years. The FY23 deficit is projected at $2.42 million. A year ago it was $1.84 million and before that it was $189,103.
Deficits have grown along with the student population, as more spending has come with additional staff hires. Staff salaries and benefits account for $139.6 million of the district’s $178.9 million in FY23 general fund expenditures.
The 2021-22 enrollment was 11,512, and the 2022-23 enrollment is projected to be 11,780. Even with that increased enrollment, the new student revenue isn’t keeping up with increased costs.
For the past several years, school leaders across Minnesota have pointed out that state funding through the per pupil formula has not kept up with inflation. This year’s 2% increase in the formula will provide an additional $2.3 million. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation rate was 5.2%, according to a recent U.S. Federal Reserve release.
State funding provides the greatest percentage of revenue for the district, accounting for $121.5 million of $174.3 million. Local property taxes are second at $42.6 million.
Board Chair Judy Keliher said the district budgets very conservatively and will make adjustments during the year when needed.
The district will know more about its financial situation when the Oct. 1 enrollment count is complete.
Based on 2021 projections, the district anticipates 1,000 more elementary students in the next five years – from 4,625 this year to 5,634 in 2025-26.
This is due to the large number of homes being built in Lakeville, which lead the metro area in the number of building permits issued in 2021 and the rapid building has continued into 2022.
The district is attempting to keep up with the growth by building a ninth elementary school with funds approved from a successful May 2021 bond referendum. It will allow the district to issue $43.975 million in bonds to pay for land and construction of the 750-student school, along with equipment needed to run it.
The district recently completed additions at Lake Marion, Christina Huddleston, JFK and Eastview elementary schools. The latter three additions create space for 364 students.
