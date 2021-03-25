The Lakeville Area School Board decided during its March 16 work session that it would start audio recording work sessions and posting the recordings to the district’s website.
In January, the board decided to stop livestreaming and video recording work sessions, which was met by some public comments critical of the board’s decision and led to a group of citizens video recording the board’s March 10 and 16 work sessions.
Superintendent Michael Baumann suggested at the Jan. 3 meeting that the board stop video recording the work sessions in an effort to have the conversations be more robust and efficient. Board members unanimously agreed to stop video recording work sessions, saying it would lead to more candid discussions if they were not video recorded.
During the time the video recording stopped, the board held six work sessions. Three of them were professional development sessions focused on equity with moderator Paula Forbes. All meetings of the School Board continued to be open to the public, a fact Baumann and board members emphasized in January.
School Board Chair Judy Keliher said she felt the board did some nice team building in the past two months.
“For me personally video and audio recording, none of that matters, I don’t mind being recorded or being taped, you are just going to get me,” Keliher said.
Board Member David Anderson said he received calls and emails about the decision to stop recording the work sessions.
Board members Terry Lind and Kathy Lewis agreed that more people watch the regular meetings than the work sessions, adding they think about 10 people weekly watch the work sessions.
In 2020, the School Board held 23 regular meetings, 12 special meetings and 10 work sessions, according to the online list of meetings.
Work sessions are typically used for public bodies to talk about issues at length, often accompanied by reports from administration. Work sessions can help a public body develop consensus or direct staff to prepare items for official action at a regular meeting. When the items surface for approval at the regular meetings there can be little board discussion.
Baumann suggested the district should place the audio recordings on the website in an effort to support families.
“The more we can help them, the more we can help ourselves,” he said.
The neighboring Farmington Area School District decided in February it would continue video recording work sessions, as it has done during the pandemic, when it begins meeting in person. Prior to the pandemic, the district did not video record meetings, as audio recordings were available upon request.
New District 192 Board Member Hannah Simmons suggested continuing video recording work sessions and posting them online since she said as a resident it was difficult to follow the meetings by listening to the audio and downloading the materials. Farmington Board Member Kyle Christensen, also new to the board, said video recording would add greater transparency.
The Farmington board does not hold as many work sessions as District 194. In 2020, it held four work sessions.
An informal January 2021 survey of public school districts and cities in Minnesota by Adams Publishing Group found that less than half (22 out of 50) provide archived video or audio recordings of work sessions.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.