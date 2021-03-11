lakeville land for sale

Land owned by the city of Lakeville and Dakota County is for sale. It includes 2.52 acres and is located between Ames Arena and McDonald Eye Care.

 Graphic from the city of Lakeville

The city of Lakeville has entered into an agreement with Cerron Properties to sell 2.52 acres of city- and Dakota County-owned property north of County Road 50 south of Ames Arena.

Cerron has listed the property, which is located in the Kenwood Trail Business Park, for $1.1 million.

The site is zoned for Office/Residential Transition District. It is located northwest of McDonald Eye Care.

The listing says that permitted uses include banks, instructional classes, offices and medical. With a conditional use permit, the site could be used for a child care, fitness center, senior housing, vet clinic and more, the listing said.

The site is one of nine commercial and residential properties along County Road 50 between Ipava Avenue and Icenic Trail that the city and Dakota County acquired in 2015. The joint-powers agreement set forth that costs to buy the properties would be split 55-45 for the county and city. The same split would apply for any future proceeds from a sale.

The City Council agreed in October 2020 to the Economic Development Commission’s recommendation to list the property with a commercial broker. After five commercial real estate firms made their proposals to list the property, Cerron Properties was selected.

“Bruce Rydeen and the team at Cerron have successfully sold numerous commercial and industrial properties in Lakeville the past two years,” a staff report said.

The agreement says that the seller will pay a brokerage fee of 4% (if Cerron only) or 6% (if two brokers) of the sold price upon certain conditions being met.

The listing agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2021, and could be extended by the city.

