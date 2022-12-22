Kaluza, Majorowicz, Wolter to be interviewed Jan. 3
The Lakeville City Council will interview three candidates for a position on the council that will become vacant after the first of the year.
The Lakeville City Council will interview three candidates for a position on the council that will become vacant after the first of the year.
The three candidates the council selected to interview are Pat Kaluza, Jenna Majorowicz and Dan Wolter, according to a memo from City Administrator Justin Miller.
They were among the 10 applicants who applied for the seat by the Dec. 16 deadline.
The other candidates were Richard Henderson, who placed third in the recent City Council election; Tonia Johnson; Lance Juffer; Justin Klein; John Swaney; Richard Vandenbos, and Daniel Volkosh.
The vacancy on the council will be created when Council Member Luke Hellier’s term ends on Dec. 31 and when he is sworn in as mayor Jan. 3.
Kaluza is a committee administrator at the Minnesota Senate and has worked at the state Legislature from 2011-15 and 2017 to present. He has served on the Lakeville Planning Commission since 2014 and was chair 2018-21.
Majorowicz is senior product owner for Utah-based HealthEquity – a business health care benefits administrator. She said in her resume that she is a seasoned IT program manager.
Wolter is government relations director for Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. He previously served as a senior advisor for Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, director of communications for Republican Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty and was a member of the Metropolitan Council from March 2005-11.
He served as chair of the Envision Lakeville Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force. He is a member of the Lakeville Finance Committee and the Minnesota Zoo Board.
The will conduct interviews of the three candidates prior to the council’s regular meeting Jan. 3.
The council is expected to discuss the interviews and select a finalist Jan. 9 and swear in a new member Jan. 17.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
