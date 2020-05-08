Fourth store would be located on Keokuk Avenue
It’s only a coincidence that Lakeville’s municipal liquor stores reported its best sales month on record for April, as the city also released design concepts for a possible fourth liquor store at its April 27 work session.
The city has been at work on the idea of a fourth store since it completed a liquor operations market study in 2019. It received proposals for the construction and development of a Keokuk Avenue location east of Interstate 35 and north of County Road 70 on a portion of city-owned property across the street from the new Hampton Inn, but those were rejected by the council in December.
The city is restarting the effort working with Tushie-Montgomery Architects to design the store.
Council members reviewed three design concepts, preferring a potential cost of $5.39 million to $5.5 million for a 16,797 square feet store and attached 4,613-square-foot event space for tasting events and staff training, according to meeting minutes.
The other two options were for only the store space costing $4.62 million to $4.72 million or $6.01 million to $6.11 million for a two-story building with space for events and administrative offices.
Council members expressed concerns about moving forward with such a project due to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the minutes. The pandemic has led to closed schools, public facing government facilities, many businesses and job layoffs across the state.
The council will discuss the concepts again at its July work session.
City staff said that action on the project would not be needed until September.
As for that record sales month in April 2020, the record was established despite 18 days of store closures and condensed hours on other days. The stores also reported that they had raised $19,000 in its annual food drive with one day remaining as of the report.
The donations will be evenly split between 360 Communities and The Open Door Pantry.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
