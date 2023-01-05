Kaluza, Majorowicz, Wolter interviewed Jan. 3
Update: This story has been updated to reflect the correct vote total (782) that Richard Henderson trailed Joshua Lee in the November 2022 election.
The Lakeville City Council interviewed three candidates for an open position created after former Council Member Luke Hellier was sworn in as mayor on Tuesday.
Prior to Tuesday’s regular meeting, the council interviewed Pat Kaluza, Jenna Majorowicz and Dan Wolter.
They were among the 10 applicants who applied for the seat by the Dec. 16 deadline.
The other candidates were Richard Henderson, who placed third in the recent City Council election; Tonia Johnson; Lance Juffer; Justin Klein; John Swaney; Richard Vandenbos, and Daniel Volkosh.
Hellier and council members John Bermel, Joshua Lee and Michelle Volk made the finalist selections and conducted the interviews.
The council is expected to discuss the interviews and select a finalist Monday, Jan. 9, and swear in a new member Jan. 17.
Henderson and other community members have lobbied that Henderson should be appointed to the seat due to his third-place finish in the November 2022 election.
He finished 782 votes behind Lee, who ran second behind Volk. Volk and Lee won the two available four-year council seats.
Henderson said in an email to the newspaper that no significant consideration was given to my strong performance in the November election, putting myself out for judgment by the voters, and the valuable citizen input and capability this would bring to City Council.
Hellier said in an email after the selection of the finalists that among his criteria for his selections were current service on a board or a commission within the city, which was also a factor for other council members in their selections.
There are two years left on Hellier’s vacated term.
Kaluza is a committee administrator at the Minnesota Senate and has worked at the state Legislature from 2011-15 and 2017 to present. He has served on the Lakeville Planning Commission since 2014 and was chair 2018-21.
Majorowicz is senior product owner for Utah-based HealthEquity – a business health care benefits administrator. She said in her resume that she is a seasoned IT program manager. She is a member of the Lakeville Planning Commission.
Wolter is government relations director for Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. He previously served as a senior advisor for Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, director of communications for Republican Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty and was a member of the Metropolitan Council from March 2005-11.
He served as chair of the Envision Lakeville Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force. He is a member of the Lakeville Finance Committee and the Minnesota Zoo Board.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
