The largest single-day blood drive in Memorial Blood Center’s 70-year history happened Aug. 12 in the city of Lakeville where 312 units were collected.
Donors young and old and from all walks of life gathered at Kenwood Trail Middle School for the Lakeville Citywide Blood Drive to ensure others benefit from the gift of life.
“This isn’t just about donating blood,” said Mike Cooper, event coordinator and a Lakeville Rotary member. “That unit of blood you donated is going to help save somebody’s life. The blood shortage is a serious problem and our community said, ‘Let’s help.’ ”
The event goal was to collect 300 units of blood and have 350 signed up to give. Cooper said that each donation can save up to three lives, so the local drive may have had an impact on close to 1,000 people.
Cooper noted there are often cancellations, no-shows and people screening out for various reasons, so they accounted for this by signing up more than the goal.
The severe blood shortage locally and across the country has been created by several factors. The biggest one is the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the cancellation of many blood drives in the past 17 months. Another factor is many people are not working in office buildings due to the pandemic, workplace blood drives are far fewer than in previous years. The Lakeville Citywide Blood Drive hasn’t missed a beat. Last year’s drive collected 282 units of blood. That amount was the most ever collected by Memorial Blood Centers at one time.
Cooper wanted to thank the 25 people who helped promote the drive and 28 who worked at the event, along with community partners Lakeville Rotary, Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Police Department, the City of Lakeville, Lakeville Public Safety Foundation, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and Lakeville Area School District.
“Our Steering Committee along with Memorial Blood Centers worked really hard to make this drive a success,” Cooper said. “Lakeville can be proud of what was accomplished yesterday.”
Getting support from prominent local organizations, the cooperative effort was led by several leaders in the community stepping up to say they are donating and spreading the word about how important blood collection is.
Cooper thanked Lakeville Area School District for providing the facility and support.
The group also wished to thank its sponsors who offered event prizes from Lakeville Liquor Stores, B-52 Burgers + Brew, Culvers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Lakeville South High School, Lakeville North High School, Lakeville Chamber of Commerce, Crystal Lake Golf Course, Elko Speedway and Emily Grace Cakes.
Blood donors received free T-shirts and were entered in drawings for more than 10 donated prizes.
For those who missed the opportunity to donate blood, there is always another chance around the corner.
To find out how to book an appointment, go online to mbc.org/searchdrives or call 612-332-7262.
