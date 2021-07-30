It aims to have 350 participants, which would make it Memorial Blood Centers’ biggest
Several factors have led to a critical shortage of blood supplies for local hospitals, as well as for medical centers across the state and nation.
The COVID-19 pandemic that reached the U.S. in March 2020 canceled many blood drives that had been planned that spring and summer and continued to derail ones through the end of the year as cases spiked in Minnesota and the U.S.
When 2021 rolled around and COVID-19 restrictions were loosened some blood drives were back, but still many businesses that typically planned blood drives in the workplace stopped doing them as workers were completing their jobs remotely.
The third driver of the shortage has been an increase in elective surgeries this year, requiring additional blood units.
“It’s the perfect storm,” said Mike Cooper, a Lakeville Rotary member who is the lead organizer of the fourth annual Lakeville Citywide Blood Drive. “This has created a difficult situation for blood collection organizations.”
The drive aims to put a dent in the blood supply shortage through the cooperative efforts of several local groups.
Chipping in on the Aug. 12 effort that has a goal of collecting 350 units of blood are Lakeville Rotary, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Lakeville, the Lakeville Area School District, Lakeville Police Department, Lakeville Fire Department, Lakeville Public Safety Foundation and St. Paul-based Memorial Blood Centers.
By having several leaders in the community step up to say they are donating, organizers say that helps people to see how important blood collection is. Among those who have participated in the past having included city, police, fire and school leaders. Organizers said that having young people involved also helped. People only have to be 17 years of age in order to donate (or 16 with written parental consent).
Other requirements are weighing at least 110 pounds (female donors age 16-18 have additional height and weight requirements), being free of antibiotics for 24 hours (unless taken for preventative reasons) and being symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu.
Last year the event was held despite the pandemic, as extra safety measures were implemented in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The drive was deemed a success, as 282 units of blood were collected. That amount is the most ever collected by Memorial Blood Centers at one time.
Cooper said that each donation can save up to three lives, so the local drive may have had an impact on close to 1,000 people.
“This is an opportunity for all of the citizens of Lakeville to respond to this essential need,” he said.
Cooper said the blood drive, which used to be organized two or three times a year solely by the Rotary, turned into a citywide effort at the suggestion of a Rotary member.
“There is great deal of Lakeville pride and we agreed it would be a worthy endeavor,” Cooper said.
By working together with local organizations, the citywide drive doubled the participation in the first year.
Organizers reported that more than 140 people had signed up to donate as of a couple of weeks ago, so they still have a ways to go toward the 2021 goal.
“We are trying to respond to this need as a community and the whole city is participating,” Cooper said.
Memorial Blood Centers is a nonprofit organization that directs the blood donated to it to Minnesota hospitals.
This year’s drive will be held 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kenwood Trail Middle School, 19455 Kenwood Trail.
Donors will receive free T-shirts and be entered in drawings for over 10 donated prizes.
In addition to signing up to give blood, people can encourage family and friends to do the same or ask co-workers to join the effort as a team.
Appointments are encouraged at mbc.org/searchdrives Code 4450 or call 612-332-7262.
People who unable to donate can volunteer to promote the event and work with Memorial Blood Centers staff on the day of the event.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.