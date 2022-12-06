Council opts for appointment rather than election, citing cost, timing
The Lakeville City Council is accepting applications through Dec. 16 to fill a vacancy that will occur when Council Member Luke Hellier becomes mayor on Jan. 3.
The council decided during its Nov. 28 work session to accept applications as opposed to holding a special election. Members said negatives of an election would be the cost and time to organize a citywide election for a vacancy that will last fewer than 24 months.
Before deciding to appoint, Council Member Michelle Volk raised the viewpoint that voters and not the council should be determining who serves on the council. Other council members said they respected that viewpoint, but said appointing could have a fifth member in place likely by its Jan. 17 regular meeting.
Five candidates ran for election to two, four-year seats in November. Council members Volk and Joshua Lee were reelected with 33.19 and 27.56% of the vote, respectively. Finishing third was Richard Henderson at 25.91%, Abdi Abdulle was fourth at 7.63% and Hesham Shaaban Abdel-Khalek was fifth at 5.35%.
Henderson said in an email to the newspaper that he would be applying for the seat.
“I believe that with my strong third-place finish in the November City Council election, where I received over a quarter of the votes cast by Lakeville residents, less than 2% behind second place; deserves consideration in filling this third council seat.”
“My ‘independent voice’ platform, personal outreach and non-partisan approach resonated with voters,” he said. “Over 12,000 Lakeville residents cast their vote for me, and I believe those votes should be considered in an appointment decision.”
City Administrator Justin Miller said the council has to wait until after Jan. 1 to appoint, which is the day after Hellier’s term officially ends, along with that of Mayor Doug Anderson.
Due to the unknown number of candidates, the council did not set a number on how many candidates it would interview. That decision could be done at a special meeting or during the council’s Dec. 19 meeting.
During the Lakeville City Council’s 2013 appointment process when Bart Davis was selected, the council interviewed seven of the 13 candidates who applied.
Council members discussed the application format, opting to use most of the same questions from the 2013 process.
The 10-question application seeks the appointees’ views on city issues and their past experiences with decision making.
The council did not decide on an in-person interview format, but generally agreed that 30 minutes could be enough time. Hellier suggested the council use the Lake Marion Conference Room in an effort to create a less formal setting, but they were also unsure how many members of the public might want to attend the interviews. Such meetings are public due to the presence of a quorum of council members.
The council discussed developing in-person interview questions at a session to be held prior to interviews, which would most likely take place Jan. 3. Hellier said he didn’t want to have these questions known to the candidates’ in advance, so they could see them “think on their feet.”
Volk said she wanted the process to discover the applicants’ skill sets and personal agendas.
She said the council is a great team, and she wants them to continue to be a great team with the addition to a new member.
Lee said he’d like to have some space between the interviews and the decision to appoint. Other council members agreed, saying a separate meeting a few days after the interviews could be held to decide on the appointment.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
