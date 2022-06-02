Despite opposition, more details sought
A restaurant concept at Antlers Park will have some more details added to it before the Lakeville City Council considers the idea again possibly in a couple of months.
Despite opposition from the Lakeville Parks and Natural Resources Commission and several residential neighbors of the park, the council directed staff during its May 25 work session to assemble a financial plan, draft lease and building design for an up to 1,400-square-foot building shell that a private company would outfit and run a restaurant inside.
Council members Michele Volk and Joshua Lee were against the direction citing that a provision for food trucks to operate at Antlers Park and community opposition were enough to nix it.
“I think we need to put a pin in this idea,” Lee said. “I don’t see the three legs for this idea to stand on,” referring to it needing to be financially sustainable, along with having support from residents and the business community.
In April, council members raised concerns about the $1.1 million cost estimate to construct the restaurant building shell, but a majority were comfortable during the May meeting continuing to explore the concept when a more detailed analysis put the price tag at $890,000.
Park Board members and some residents have voiced their opposition to the project in letters and public comment to the council. Their issues include a lack public involvement, costs, the public-private partnership, parking, and the restaurant serving alcohol.
The initial concept plan of a renovated Antlers Park that was reviewed and approved by the Park Board did not include a restaurant. With the park slated to be renovated in 2023, the restaurant idea emerged from a Jan. 25 City Council work session discussion, and the council has explored it on its own.
During the May work session, a majority of council members agreed to continue working with Lakeville Brewing Company, one of two vendors who responded to the city’s request for proposals, on a draft lease and other details. The other vendor was Eyeswide Hospitality.
Mayor Doug Anderson emphasized that selecting LBC and moving forward with gathering more information does not mean the council has endorsed the idea.
Anderson said further exploration might put the idea to bed for good or determine if this is the right time for it.
Council Member Luke Hellier said he was interested in more exploration to determine funding sources, put some guardrails on the plan, and make sure it is a right fit for the parks and the neighborhood.
Council Member John Bermel said the council needs to hear more from the community, as he sided with Hellier and Anderson in seeing more details.
Lee did not think a decision on the restaurant concept was urgent, saying that the council should wait to see what kind of new traffic and parking volume a renovated park creates. He called trying to do additional work putting the cart before the horse.
A majority of council members agreed the city should at a minimum provide the rough in of utilities to the location, so if they decide to place a restaurant there, they are ready for it.
Antlers Park neighbor Jill Lawrence, who has lived in the area for 36 years, said she didn’t think the concept was fair and equitable to other businesses with the city providing construction costs to a private company.
Under the concept, a restaurant vendor would be responsible for paying for the concrete floor slab, utility hook ups, interior finishes, and equipment.
Lawrence was concerned the city was trying to make Antlers Park into something it’s not, noting that Minnehaha Falls Park in Minneapolis and its Sea Salt restaurant are very different. Minnehaha Falls is a 193-acre park that’s a statewide draw, while Antlers Park is around 12 acres and has residential neighborhoods around it.
Holly Berg, Parks Board chair, said the council should consider other park priorities that weren’t funded by the bond and are more beneficial to more people before putting funds toward a restaurant building.
City Council members have stated no referendum money ($11.5 million was slated for Antlers Park) would go toward creating the restaurant building, as they have asked staff to identify other funding sources.
Rick Ringeisen, who said he lives next to Antlers Park, worked there as lifeguard when he was a kid and is a longtime Lakeville swim coach, said the restaurant proposal and what people voted for are two different things, noting that there have been no supporters of the concept showing up to meetings.
Based on a 6% revenue share paid to the city of Lakeville from a restaurant operation that had $900,000 in gross sales, it would take 16 years for the city to recoup a $890,000 million construction cost.
Out of the 60-plus food service companies the city contacted in reference to the RFP, that had a deadline of April 11, the two that replied were Lakeville Brewing, which operates the brew pub and restaurant in downtown Lakeville, and Eyeswide Hospitality Group, which operates the Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen and Caribbean Tequila Butcher on Lake Minnetonka, among other properties.
The Antlers Park renovation project is slated to include increasing the number of parking lot stalls from 215 to 300, a promenade-style entrance, trails, a pavilion, and picnic shelters.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.