Seeks survey results; cost estimates have increased
The city of Lakeville may have a park bond referendum in November, but before making any final decision, it is seeking the input of residents.
At the June 7 meeting, the City Council directed staff to hire private consulting firm Baker Tilly to conduct a survey to determine what kind of support there is for various park projects and what level of additional taxes people would be willing to approve.
If the results of the survey are favorable, they are expected to be presented at the July 26 work session. If the council were to move forward with a referendum, it would have to call for the Nov. 2 ballot measure at the Aug. 2 or 16 meeting, according to city staff.
The council considered having an August or November 2020 bond referendum vote, but decided the time wasn’t right due to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, the city was working through a range of scenarios with costs from $20 million to $29 million.
The mix of projects being considered for funding from a possible 2021 bond referendum, along with their cost estimates have changed from last year. Some of that is due to inflation and rising costs for construction materials.
The total cost estimate for eight project areas is $36.14 million, which includes a $400,000 estimate for bond-related costs.
The projects are:
Avonlea Community Park: $14.5 million
Antlers Park: $10.5 million
Trail gaps and connectivity: $3.7 million
Hasse Arena outdoor sheet of ice: $3 million
East Community Park Phase 2: $2.2 million
Ritter Farm Park: $1.4 million for cabin and site improvements
Park identification sign replacements (38): $240,000
Basketball court replacements (eight): $200,000
The city outlined the tax impact of three different total construction costs – $30 million, $36 million and $42 million. The tax impact of those three amounts on the median value Lakeville home of $376,588 would be $69, $83 and $97, respectively.
The city surveyed residents on their opinions about a possible parks referendum prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. During a survey from Feb. 17-21, 2020, 400 registered Lakeville voters were asked a series of questions.
Those 2020 survey results showed 57.7 percent approval for a bond issue that would put an additional $75 in annual taxes on the median value home ($330,000) in Lakeville. That would have allowed the city to generate an estimated $29.15 million in 2020. The survey had a 4.9 percent margin of error.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
