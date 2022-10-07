Richard Henderson
Age: 63
Family: Wife Stacy, five daughters, one grandchild
Occupation: Small business owner (publish Home Business Magazine), host business podcast
Education: Bachelor’s Science civil engineering/professional engineer license, Master’s Business Administration, advanced degree from the U.S. Military’s Joint Forces Staff College.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 210 in Lakeville. VFW supports a wide variety of community events and needs. As a member of Lakeville Rotary, I have been a recent past chairperson of the Taste of Lakeville, which is one of Lakeville’s largest single events. I support several civic organizations through Rotary.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I believe I can add unique value to City Council. My background as a military officer brings command leadership skills and experiences running large and complex organizations, that will translate well to city leadership. I have lived the military code of “Authority, Responsibility, Accountability.” My engineering education and background will also add value as we tackle Lakeville’s biggest challenge of managing our growth. Having raised five children in Lakeville, I have felt the challenges families face. I also experience the hurdles small business owners deal with each day. I’ll work to be “Your Independent Voice” on City Council. Non-partisan! VoteRichardHenderson.com
2) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
In talking to folks out door-knocking, biggest concern I hear about is managing our growth. Lakeville is moving aggressively through its 2040 Land Plan. I think we can do more to strategically “open the aperture” to review potential developments coming say five to 10 years down the road, as Lakeville approaches its next development phase after 2028. Get further out front on where growth is going and share with citizens. Spend the time needed to attain highest quality developments that balance family, business, infrastructure and community needs. Increase the diversity of businesses that serve our residents. Keep Lakeville with the “small town” flavor our children will want to stay in. Improve progress on redevelopment of “Downtown Lakeville,” as I believe it’s our city’s “cultural heartbeat.” Ensure process in place to adequately re-review projects that have significant changes made to them after initial citizen approval (i.e., Antler’s Park restaurant).
3) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, recommendations of city advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
In the military commands I lead in the past, I never had prior experience in any of them. I think the military did this on purpose, throwing a new leader “into the fire.” But this did hone my skills in knowing how to rely on unit teams and individuals. So when a decision is made, I bring the “big picture” strategic perspective and viewpoint. I then move to validate my view with those who have more direct expertise and experiences. If validated, I can move forward confidently with a decision. But if views are contrary to mine, I know how to zoom in on key issues of disagreement, to reach consensus on actual problems (and not symptoms of problems). I will be sensitive to possibility that citizens who have a highly vocal opinion on a specific issue may be influenced by how close they are to that issue.
The city of Lakeville has launched a series of initiatives through its Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force. Assess the council’s efforts through the task force and its subsequent action.
Task force has been highly effective in designing strategies to help citizens feel more sense of belonging within Lakeville; and to bring “stakeholders” together to create a plan. Action steps from the plan move in the right direction. But there are not a lot of specifics in the plan; more along lines of general guidelines and collaborations. Of note are recommendations for greater outreach to new residents and citizen perceptions on public safety. Something I will work to prevent in future is if efforts to “cultivate a sense of community” start to become what in military we called “Kabuki theater.” Where “going through the motions” and process ends up becoming the focus. We should implement more measurable steps – with community-wide impact - into the 2023 Envision Lakeville updates. Cultivating a sense of community is a journey, not a destination. This requires constant community focus, and a leader’s commitment to tolerance.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Lakeville’s housing stock affordable?
Affordable housing is a complex issue to address on multiple fronts. First, we can manage development to achieve increased affordability. Per Lakeville’s 2040 Plan, adapt policies to encourage more development of small amounts of acreage for higher densities. Support increases in permits for more affordable non-single family homes (i.e. townhomes, apartments). Review potentials for limited higher density in zoning areas designated for Corridor Mixed Use Development. Prioritize more resources for Lakeville’s growing senior population. For existing housing, Natural Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH) currently meets significant demands for affordability. With Lakeville’s decentralized development, increase sources of NOAH preservation financing. To bolster NOAH housing stocks, consider maintenance assistance and incentives for older, more affordable housing stocks (and keep these homes from being bought up by national rental companies). Lakeville’s five manufactured home parks should also remain key contributors to future affordability. Longer term, plan more “work force” housing adjacent to industrial/commercial areas.
