Michelle Volk, incumbent
Age: 62
Family: Married to Tom 41 years, three children and three grandchildren
Occupation: Small business owner
Education: High school
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Serving on City Council since 2018, former School Board director and chair, former Meals on Wheels coordinator, grandparent volunteer in District 194
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
My parents moved to Lakeville 49 years ago. I grew up in the Valley Park area and have experienced Lakeville’s evolution from a small town to a vibrant city that has managed to preserve its small-town feel.
As a small business operator, I understand how rules and regulations impact our local businesses, and as a council woman and former School Board director, I have experience approving policies, developing beneficial partnerships, managing resources with limited funds and bringing together valuable input from constituents.
2) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
According to the most recent city survey of residents, a safe city is the most important aspect of quality of life in our community, and safety should continue to be the city’s focus. We need to support our First Responders with the resources necessary to effectively perform their role of keeping us safe. I support preserving our highly-rated public safety services as we grow.
We are fortunate to have over 125 miles of scenic pedestrian and bike trails and 1,700 acres of beautiful public parks and open spaces with diverse recreational opportunities for all ages. Our newest neighborhood park includes a “We-Go-Round” for children in wheelchairs, and we have the opportunity to enhance additional parks with inclusive playground equipment.
Partnerships play a vital role in Lakeville. We need to continue to find opportunities to partner with organizations and other government entities that will benefit our community.
3) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, recommendations of city advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
As a council member, I have a responsibility to represent the public’s interest ahead of my own when making decisions on behalf of our city. Staff reports, advisory committee recommendations, gathering public input and independent research on the topic are all part of my process. Ultimately, the decision should benefit and enhance the city of Lakeville.
My philosophy of public service, first and foremost, means serving the public, not myself. I will ask the hard questions and listen to both sides of an issue. I won’t be a “rubber stamp” council member. Residents care deeply for our city’s well-being, and I will work hard so that their voices are heard on community matters.
4) The city of Lakeville has launched a series of initiatives through its Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force. Assess the council’s efforts through the task force and its subsequent action.
The council received the task force recommendations this past summer. Some of the key strategies to be implemented are ensuring the Envision Lakeville community survey participants’ demographic aligns with our 2020 Census demographics, forming a Youth Advisory Commission, restarting the Police Department Citizens Academy, and partnering with the Lakeville Area Arts Center to highlight the diversity of our community in our Outdoor Summer Concert Series and at our annual Arts Fair.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Lakeville’s housing stock affordable?
Housing market sales continue to be strong, along with building permits for single-family homes, townhomes and apartment units, in response to market demand. Twenty percent of the homes in Lakeville are valued at $300,000 or less, making them affordable for first-time home buyers.
Fees paid by builders on new developments go toward public infrastructures, such as streets, curbs, water, sewer and parks. The city has updated its ordinances to allow for smaller lots for certain types of homes. Supply chain issues and interest rates are going to have a major effect on affordable housing stock. Affordable housing is a complex issue to solve at only the local level.
