Joshua Lee, incumbent
Age: 36
Family: Annie and I have been married for 13 years. Together we are raising two kids, Grace and Eli, and a dog, Oliver. Our family moved to Lakeville in 2014 and moved again in 2016 to build a multi-generational home to share with my parents.
Occupation: I have worked in higher education for over 13 years. I currently work at St. Olaf College and have held several positions as the assistant director of residence life, assistant dean of students, and associate director of alumni and parent engagement.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Earth science, geology - St. Cloud State University; Master of Education, College Student Affairs and Leadership - Grand Valley State University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: In my first term on City Council I was appointed to serve Lakeville on several committees including: chair of the Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Public Safety Committee, Fire Relief Board, Personnel Committee, I-35 Solutions Alliance, Liquor Committee, Lakeville Community Conversations on Race Working Group, and Dakota Broadband Board. Outside of City Council I also enjoy volunteering my time as chair of the Taste of Lakeville (Lakeville Rotary), Sunday school leader (Crossroads Church-Lakeville Campus), and as a former police reserve (Lakeville Police Department).
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Holding public office is a privilege that comes with immense responsibility. Decisions at the municipal level require technical knowledge, practical experience and empathy for the impact that decisions have on each of our constituents. Throughout my first term on City Council I have successfully demonstrated the ability to understand the complexities of city government, to anticipate challenges in the process and to take particular care in how decisions impact residents and businesses.
In a world so often plagued by polarization and partisanship, I am dedicated to addressing every challenge with an open mind and a willingness to hear all sides.
2) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
First, I believe the City Council can do more to facilitate relationships with District 192, District 194 and District 196 school boards. While our elected oversight and responsibilities are different, there are several intersections that impact our students and their families. Our community would benefit from more regular communication.
Second, I believe it is time to invest more into our fire department personnel. Over the past year, City Council approved a significant increase to firefighter pensions as well as a comprehensive study to assist with long-range planning. It is now time to put the study into action and approve the required resources needed for our growing community.
Third, transportation, traffic speed and pedestrian safety is a growing concern for residents in Lakeville. As a city, multi-modal transportation has been successfully prioritized for many years but certain corridors remain a challenge. Additional mass-transit, traffic enforcement and pedestrian crossings should be considered.
3) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, recommendations of city advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
I consider each issue/decision as one that requires thoughtful consideration of community and commission input. Their input weighs heavily into my decisions; in fact, I often seek additional perspectives if certain voices have not had a seat at the table. Then I pull in the known data and context of the issue/decision to determine its impact and benefit to the community.
In my time on the council, I have welcomed feedback in all its forms via email, voicemail, texts, one-on-one conversations, neighborhood gatherings and at community events. I do my best to be present with the goal of making local government accessible, approachable and transparent.
In the rare event that my views completely differ from community and commission input, I tend to seek options that extend the review process or postpone the decision so that I can take more time to understand their perspective.
4) The city of Lakeville has launched a series of initiatives through its Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force. Assess the council’s efforts through the task force and its subsequent action.
As one of the primary authors for the Task Force and its subsequent actions, this is an effort that I believe is important to the future of Lakeville. Each aspect of this process has been an opportunity to learn and has been an exercise in humility.
Thus far, these efforts have put into motion an ongoing dialogue that creates space for more of our community to be heard, such as the newly initiated Youth Advisory Commission. It has also placed an emphasis on “Envision Lakeville” goals that will benefit from more accountability and measurable outcomes.
While there is more work to be done, I believe a foundation has been laid that supports community involvement in addressing access and barriers to city services, city design that connects the community as well as concerns that we may not be aware of yet.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Lakeville’s housing stock affordable?
The city has long been committed to promoting home ownership, which continues to be one of the best ways to gain financial security and build personal wealth. To support this, we need to continue prioritizing strategies that create housing diversity for all stages of life. By developing housing at all price points, including sufficient senior living and rental properties, it encourages the movement of naturally occurring affordable housing.
Property taxes are also an important part of housing affordability that is often overlooked. In my time on the City Council, tax capacity rates have decreased each year and we continue to be the lowest taxed city in Dakota County, which is also the lowest taxed county in the state of Minnesota. A well-balanced tax base, a strategic budgetary vision and responsible spending are all key to ensuring that Lakeville remains affordable and attractive to new residents and businesses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.