Hesham “Sham” Shabaan
Age: Did not respond
Family: Born in Cairo, Egypt in 1963. Three brothers and one sister. My father and mother passed away about 25 years ago. My father worked with the United Nations and multi-national forces overseas. I am married to my wife, Agatha, and we don’t have any children, but we have two dogs and two cats.
Occupation: Moved to Lakeville in 2000 to help his friend Salah, owner of the Buckboard Restaurant. Since living in Minnesota, he has worked at Mystic Lake Casino as a sous chef at Minnehaha Café for four years, with Trinity Healthcare Services in Farmington for five years and currently works at the Buckboard Restaurant.
Education: Attended engineering college for three years
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Worked in the Egyptian government for five years in Administrative Buildings, giving permission to people to build houses and businesses. Served in the Egyptian Coast Guard in 1983 for three years.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Why do I want to run for council? It is all about courage. I have run twice for mayor. I knew I was going to lose but I wanted to prove that someone with courage could run against an incumbent.
When coronavirus hit, Gov. Tim Walz shut down businesses for at least two months and restaurants were ordered to have take-out only. Everybody was filing for unemployment except for me. I took the risk to manage the Buckboard to take-out only all by myself. I took phone orders and also cooked everything. My customers say, “You are my hero.”
2) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
What I stand for: criminal reform, economic equality, better education, safer communities, gun control, health care and mental health awareness, affordable housing, immigration, and equal rights.
For the last 15 years, the city has had a very poor workforce. Many businesses have “Help Wanted” signs outside. My goal is to attract employees from outside the city to live and work here and to keep businesses open. Some businesses have closed due to a lack of workers.
Five to 10 years from now, people will not be able to enjoy swimming in our lakes because the climate change and poison gas from factories mix in the clouds and produce acid rain.
My proposal is to find an investor to build multiple swimming pools that would charge memberships and have cafeterias providing light meals and beverages. Instead of asking vendors for 6% of revenues for the city, it could ask for more.
3) Did not respond.
4) Did not respond.
5) What do you think the city should be doing to keep Lakeville’s housing stock affordable?
If you want to bring people to work in Lakeville, we have to provide affordable housing. Housing costs are going in the wrong direction. Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,354, and a two-bedroom is $1,650. Rent is too high. To rent an apartment, you generally have to earn three times the rent. At $18/hour, a person could earn $2,880/month, well under the average monthly income needed for an affordable apartment.
To target this:
The city doesn’t have power to lower rent, but it can lower a part of property taxes for residential areas and apartment building owners. Owners could lower rents, as this would put extra cash in the residents’ pockets now that our country is going through high inflation.
The city should stop approving building big houses and encourage builders to build small, affordable houses under $200,000, more apartment complexes with affordable rent, and lower property taxes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.