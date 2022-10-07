Education: Double Master: I have a Master of Education and a Master of Public Administration.
Previous elected, appointed, or volunteer positions: None.
What differentiates you from the other candidates?
An effective leader must have a vision, mission, purpose, and theory greater than day-to-day activities. A leader plays a vital role in influencing the institution’s status. A leader must recognize and address the needs and concerns within the community. My educational background and executive experience, and diversity of knowledge.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Public workers and city services, community outreach, diversity, inclusiveness, and integration
If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, recommendations of city advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
The leader may ultimately have the last word in decision-making; however, listening to others’ input is critical for any project’s success. Instead, I found that leaders negotiate and talk to people and compromise before cutting a deal. Collaboration and consulting with colleagues would be the center of my decision-making.
The city of Lakeville has launched a series of initiatives through its Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force. Assess the council’s efforts through the task force and its subsequent action.
I am aware of the city’s attempt to collect data on a solution to resolve the growing Lakeville community needs, including the diversity issues and how the city services reach best practices. It seemed the right direction and ideas were missed, which is why I am running for this office.
What do you think the city should be doing to keep Lakeville’s housing stock affordable?
Affordable housing is not solely a problem for Lakeville, it is a statewide problem. And to tackle these issues, the city should work with county, state, and federal level officials and bring all possible solutions to the table and alternatives.
