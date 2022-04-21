Char Friedges has been a constant in Lakeville city government
Char Friedges has seen a lot over her 33 years as Lakeville city clerk and 43 years of working for the city.
She has kept the records for a conservative estimate of 750 city meetings, overseen more than 30 elections, worked with four different city administrators, and sworn in eight mayors.
On Monday night, Friedges did one last swearing-in ceremony – that for her replacement Ann Orlofsky.
She read the oath of the office of the city clerk, the same one she took in 1989, and used her notary stamp one last time.
“If there is any notary stamp that should be bronzed or put in the hall of fame, it’s that one,” City Administrator Justin Miller said.
In honoring Friedges at her last meeting, the city presented her with the framed oath of office she took as the city clerk in September 1989.
Miller said it was no surprise that they were able to find a document that was 33 years old because of the meticulous way Friedges has kept city records over the years.
“From all of the city administrators and all of the City Council members, we are very appreciative,” Miller said.
“We are all so very proud of the work you have done over the years,” said Mayor Doug Anderson, who presented the framed oath to Friedges. “It has been a long and illustrious career. The city has changed a lot over the years.”
He noted that the city had about 15,000 residents when Friedges started working for it in 1979. The city’s population is around 72,000 today.
Anderson said during his time on the City Council and as mayor, no one ever worried about operations related to the city clerk’s office, elections, and record keeping of documents.
“We are very grateful for your service,” Anderson said. “Thank you very much for your integrity, your competency and the way you love our city, and also your commitment to our city, so we are very grateful.”
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the community,” Friedges said on Monday. “I have a lot of fond, fun memories. It has been a pleasure working with an amazing staff. Many of my co-workers are lifelong friends.”
Friedges said in an earlier interview that the most rewarding part of her career has been election administration.
“Assuring that our residents can cast their ballots in a fair and impartial manner, either on Election Day or by absentee ballot, is very rewarding,” she said. “I have been proud to play such a critical role in that democratic process.”
She said she’s seen many election judges come an go over the past four decades, but there have always been people willing to serve in the role.
“We are especially grateful for our head judges and those who are willing to work an entire Election Day from early morning until sometimes late in the evening,” she said. “They often barely have enough time to eat a sandwich. They have to adjust when laws and procedures change, and that can be confusing and frustrating. We have always had a great response from residents willing to serve their community. I cannot thank them enough.”
She said she has enjoyed the variety the job provided, along with the chance to work with so many professional, interesting and fun people. She added that Lakeville has been good to her.
“I came to this city in 1979 and watched it grow, raised my children here,” she said. “There were so many changes in the early years, and the city was growing so fast. My heart has always been in Lakeville. I never had a desire to work anywhere else.”
Friedges and her husband, Todd, live in Elko New Market, and are the parents of two grown daughters, one who lives in Minneapolis and the other in Washington, D.C. She said most of her siblings also still live in the area.
In retirement, Friedges will have more time to play golf and ride her bike.
“My husband and I look forward to taking our motorhome somewhere south for the winter,” she said. “I haven’t had much time for volunteerism, so that is something I’m also looking forward to.”
After receiving congratulations, cards, and gifts from city officials on Monday, Friedges said: “Yes, it is time, and I am ready for retirement.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
