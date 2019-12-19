Council says he exceeds expectations
Lakeville City Administrator Justin Miller earned a positive performance review from the City Council and department leaders during his annual evaluation that has been conducted as the year comes to a close.
The council met in a closed session to prior to Monday’s regular meeting to review the evaluation that Council Member Luke Hellier said included Miller’s performance consistently exceeding the council’s expectations in engagement with the community, understanding of city operations, leadership and communication.
Council members unanimously approved the review and salary increase to $184,506 from $173,777. Council members Michelle Volk and Brian Wheeler were unable to attend the meeting, but Mayor Doug Anderson said they were supportive of the measure.
Anderson said he appreciated Miller’s professionalism and how he leads the city.
“Being the administrator of a 65,000 city comes with it a number of challenges and opportunities,” Anderson said. “We are grateful, very grateful for your commitment here.”
Miller was hired to be Lakeville’s city administrator in November 2014. He served as Mendota Heights city administrator from 2011 to 2014 and previous to that was Falcon Heights city administrator for more than five years.
Miller said it’s an honor and privilege to serve as city administrator of Lakeville.
He thanked his department directors and the entire city of Lakeville team for their support and professionalism that makes this a great place to work.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
