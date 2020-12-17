Blanchards of Safety Signs indicate $250,000 would go toward pool
Jay and Sue Blanchard, owners of Safety Signs in Lakeville, have offered to give a $250,000 donation to the Lakeville Area School District to be used toward costs related to a pool under construction at Century Middle School.
The donation, along with other donations and fundraising, could elevate the pool project that was included in the November 2019 referendum to a regional competitive site that has been described as being on par with only two such sites in the state at the University of Minnesota and in Rochester.
During the Dec. 8 School Board meeting, Superintendent Michael Baumann related information about the donation, which he said includes a request to name the facility the Blanchard Aquatic Center.
The donation has not been formally accepted by the board, along with the naming request. Consideration of both of those are expected at a later date.
Baumann said the administration recommends the board accept the facility naming proposal to secure the large and generous donation of $250,000.
The district does not have a formal policy related to donations and a building name request.
Baumann reported that it is a somewhat contemporary practice to avoid naming facilities after persons, but nothing could be found addressing the topic in district policy.
McGuire Middle School is named after former Superintendent Don McGuire (1960-1982) and an active volunteer in Lakeville for 52 years before his death in 2010.
The city’s two ice arenas – Ames and Hasse – are named after the late Dick Ames of Ames Construction and the Glenn Hasse family. Hasse donated $125,000 to the $8.6 million facility, and Ames provided the earthwork for the other arena at no cost, according to a 2013 Star Tribune report. The arenas are owned by the city of Lakeville, but District 194 has input on operations through a joint powers agreement.
School Board Member Bob Erickson said the Blanchards offered the donation due to their many Lakeville and District 194 connections. Jay Blanchard was a member of the Lakeville High School swim team, and Sue Blanchard’s family also has Lakeville swim alumni.
Safety Signs and the Blanchards have given donations and support to other projects throughout the years, including both of the city of Lakeville’s Land of Amazement playground structures, District 194 curricular and co-curricular programs and Lakeville Works – a cooperative effort of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and District 194.
Safety Signs provides roadway signs, barriers and other equipment for construction zones. The business was started in 1993 on its current site off Kenrick Avenue with one employee using an office in the back of a semitrailer. It now employs dozens of workers to create safe working conditions at roadway and other construction sites throughout the metro area and the state.
Financing
Costs for the pool project have been discussed often by the School Board since it was learned in March that the $10.9 million included in the referendum was below the actual cost to build the basic needs expressed. The base bid results have the project cost at $15,295,840.
The cost does not include parking lot changes for the project, which will be paid for using Long-Term Facilities Maintenance funds up to $1.5 million.
It also does not include $651,645 in pending alternatives that could make it a regional competitive site.
Since the pool was included in the bond referendum, swimming boosters have advocated for expanding and increasing the cost of the pool project to make it a regional competitive site, which the board decided to consider by placing bid alternates in addition to the basics.
The district pegged $210,630 of alternates (enhanced scoreboard, endless pool and diving well additions) to be paid for through donations.
Three bid alternates were approved during last Tuesday’s meeting when Erickson expressed that the board should know what the donation and fundraising numbers are before accepting or rejecting other seven bid alternates related to the regional competitive site.
If not, he said the board could be rejecting alternates without knowing the full funding picture.
With the Blanchard donation and other expected donations, the district could be in line for $300,000. That would mean that more pending alternates could be funded.
Beth Louden, director of facilities, said during the meeting that bids for the rest of the alternates would appear at the Jan. 12 meeting, indicating that it would provide additional time for financing to be more clear.
Erickson suggested that a meeting be scheduled prior to the Jan. 12 meeting so the board can review financing options for the items that would elevate the pool to a regional competitive quality.
Other board members didn’t indicate a need for such a meeting.
Board Chairman Zach Duckworth said he would take Erickson’s suggestion under advisement to determine if such a meeting would be held in 2020.
Erickson’s term ends on Dec. 31, and Duckworth is resigning his position Jan. 5, the day before he is sworn in as the new state senator for District 58 (Lakeville-Farmington area).
Board Member-elect David Anderson would be sworn in during the first meeting of 2021, which would be Jan. 12.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
