Public comment removed from regular meetings
The Lakeville Area School Board will start having up to 45-minute Stakeholder Sessions to hear from district residents prior to each regular meeting starting June 28.
For the past several months, the board has considered changes to its community input process and during its May 17 work session decided to add the Stakeholder Sessions and eliminate the public comment time during regular meetings.
Among the reasons, board members cited for the change was an interest focusing time spent during the regular business meetings to actions before the board, reducing the instances of grandstanding, and creating a time when some dialogue can occur among speakers and board members.
In the past two years, the District 194 board, along with many others across the country, have had tense moments during public comment times, as residents have voiced their opinions on pandemic-related school operations, curriculum, and racial issues. The board considered moving public comment from its traditional spot near the beginning of the agenda to near the end in January, but decided against the move after hearing feedback from residents.
District 194’s public comment time for the past two years has included 30 minutes during regular meetings when speakers are allowed up to 3 minutes each to address a district-related topic. Speakers are chosen at random for public comment, which is included in the district’s regular meeting livestream and recorded video.
The Stakeholder Sessions, which will not be video or audio recorded, will be attended by at least two to three board members and a member of the district’s executive cabinet from 6–6:45 p.m. prior to regular board meetings at the district office.
District residents, taxpayers, those with children in the district, and staff members can sign up to speak and must register in advance online at isd194.org by noon Monday before a regular Tuesday meeting.
The district said registrants’ addresses, enrollment status and/or employment status will be verified prior to a session. Board members agreed to this provision in an effort to eliminate the instances of non-district-related speakers.
If there are no individuals registered by the deadline, the session will be canceled.
Comments and discussion will be limited to five minutes for each individual.
Prior to making the move, staff members researched how other districts are handling public comment. The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District has held listening sessions outside of its regular meetings for several years, and the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District started doing the same in 2021. School boards are not required by state statute to have a public comment time during their regular business meetings.
During the May 24 work session, Board Member David Anderson suggested the district keep public comment and alternate it with the Stakeholder Sessions at every other meeting.
The majority of the board opted for having the Stakeholder Sessions only as something that could be tried out and modified if needed.
Board Member Terry Lind said the real issue with public comment is the videotaping. He and Board Member Robin Richards liked the idea of recording the sessions so there is a clear record and so board members who may have missed a session would have a chance to review it later.
Lind and Richards were concerned that if the sessions were not recorded, people would manipulate what was said at the meeting for their own purposes.
There was some interest in audio recording the sessions, but the board settled on not recording.
Other board members said advantages of not recording was having a more relaxed atmosphere and allowing people to speak who might not want to be recorded, especially when discussing a sensitive topic or something related to their child.
Board Member Kathy Lewis said in the past some people who spoke at recorded sessions were harassed after speaking up on some issues.
Board Member Cinta Schmitz said there is going to be trial and error and nothing is going to be perfect in making the changes.
She said the board doesn’t want to discourage people from speaking by having the sessions recorded.
Board Chair Judy Keliher said board members were concerned about how divisive public comment has become, and an unrecorded session was an effort to curb that.
Board members agreed that having unrecorded sessions would reduce instances of people making political statements.
“We have done (unrecorded sessions) years ago in the past, and you hear a totally different message,” Keliher said.
Keliher said the sessions are an opportunity for board members to be engaged with district residents and have a conversation with them.
She said the change is an effort to stay positive and engage with community members and give them immediate responses.
In the regular meeting public comment system, the board or district officials may follow up with concerns raised by a speaker at a later date. Sometimes the comments are addressed during the board communications time at a subsequent meeting.
Keliher said aside from the Stakeholder Sessions, district residents still have the opportunity to email or call board members, in addition to addressing concerns with advisory boards or administration.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.