Representatives from the Lakeville bar and restaurant that has defied a state order to remain closed to in-person service in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 has appeared in Dakota County District Court for hearings on the matter before the new year and was expected back in court Tuesday.
Alibi Drinkery continued to open for in-person service even after the court issued a restraining order to stop, and the business was the target of spray-painted vandalism in the early morning hours Sunday when it planned to be open for the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions noon game.
Alibi co-owner Lisa Zarza said on her Facebook page that the vandals were caught on surveillance video spray-painting vulgar messages on all sides of the building, including the Angry Inch Brewery, which has stressed it is a separate business acting in compliance with state orders.
Many people responded on both Zarza and Angry Inch Brewery’s Facebook posts about the vandalism speculating on the motive of the perpetrators, but that hasn’t been determined yet.
The spray paint was covered over or removed on Sunday.
A request for information about the incident was placed with Lakeville police, but wasn’t released immediately.
Zarza posted a video of the spray-painted messages that includes references to Nazis, Fascists, anarchy and President Donald Trump.
She said there were six people in hoods and masks who did the vandalism, and they left the scene in three vehicles.
When Alibi Drinkery decided to open in defiance of the state order in December, it incited strong feelings on both sides of the issue.
Many social media posts by Alibi and others commenting on the action of the bar and restaurant generated many comments.
Supporters of bars and restaurants like Alibi re-opening for indoor service say that job loss is leading to an economic collapse with many businesses closing and mental health crisis. They say people can’t pay costs for housing and food since they have lost work hours and unemployment benefits have run out.
Zarza said she had to lay off 45 employees due to the restrictions.
On Dec. 17, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Alibi for openly violating the ban on on-premises dining, and filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which the Dakota County District Court granted on Dec. 18, the same day that Minnesota Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to Alibi, after determining it had “violated executive orders designed to protect its employees, customers and community from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Ellison’s office asked the court Dec. 31 to find Alibi Drinkery in contempt of court for continuing to provide indoor on-premises dining in violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order even after the court issued a temporary injunction that morning prohibiting the establishment from doing so.
The state said Zarza, swore to the court in an affidavit that “starting as of today (Dec. 22), we have closed our doors.” On Dec. 30, Zarza advertised she would be reopening Alibi.
Witnesses observed that on Dec. 31 Alibi allowed more than five people inside the bar, and that it was serving food and drinks to customers, according to the attorney general.
Ellison’s office said it is “not eager to impose additional hardships on businesses during an already-difficult year,” but “lawful orders of (the) court as well as all other courts throughout Minnesota must be respected and complied with.”
In its temporary injunction, the court found that Alibi Drinkery’s initial opening in violation of the executive orders was “exploiting the good conduct of others in the community who are following the law,” Ellison’s office said.
“I take no pleasure in seeking this sanction, but I cannot allow this establishment to prolong Minnesota’s pain,” Ellison said in a release. “Nearly all Minnesota businesses are meeting their responsibility to their communities to stop the spread of COVID-19, but this establishment is defying the court and the community and risking Minnesotans’ lives.”
Should the court find Alibi Drinkery in contempt, it could impose monetary sanctions, including fines for each violation of the TRO, indemnity, and the payment of the costs and attorney’s fees incurred by the state in bringing the motion; imprisonment until compliance is assured; or both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.