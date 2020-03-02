Lakeville Band Festival.JPG
Masiarchin, Joseph

On Monday, March 2, the first Lakeville Band Festival will feature the musical talent of the city of Lakeville with performances by the Lakeville North Symphonic Band, Lakeville South Wind Ensemble and Lakeville Area Community Band. The free concert will be at Lakeville South Auditorium at 7 p.m. The finale to the show will be all three bands playing together (180 members) "America The Beautiful." 

