Josh Cinnamo wins World Para Athletics Championships
Lakeville para athlete Josh Cinnamo, already a world record holder, is now a world champion.
The 38-year-old shot putter set a world record again last week at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to win his first world championship.
Cinnamo, recently profiled in Sun Thisweek, set the record with a first throw of 16.8 meters, eclipsing his previous world best of 16.49 meters set in August at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru.
A strong training program leading into the event had Cinnamo confident that he would make a good showing.
“But did it surprise me when the (record distance) popped up on the first throw? Yeah a little bit,” Cinnamo said. “But had it been 17-something I probably would have been a little more surprised.”
Cinnamon said he knew his first throw was probably going to be the best of the six he would have on the day.
“You want to go out there right away and hopefully put (the competition) away,” he said. “In a competition like that where people are under quite a bit of stress, if you can put some doubt in their minds with the first throw you can shatter a lot of people’s hopes.”
Along with the goal of winning the world championship, Cinnamo had set a goal of reaching 17 meters this year. He came up just short, but it won’t stop him from striving to throw even farther next season.
“It’s going to take 18 meters to win next year,” he said in reference to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next August.
Despite his dominance, Cinnamo has not yet secured a spot on the U.S. Paralympic team. He’ll get his chance to do that at the Paralympic Trials, which will be held in Minneapolis in June.
In the meantime he will take some time off to let his body recuperate before returning to a training regimen that will focus on technique.
“I’m already a pretty strong guy,” he said, “and while I can always get stronger a lot of where I can pick up good chunks of distance is with technique. There are still some deficiencies in my technique and if I can make it better and make some of the parts of the throw more efficient I will be able to throw farther.
“It would be nice to throw 18 at the trials and scare the heck out of everybody.”
The newspaper’s previous story on Cinnamo is at tinyurl.com/uj2nbt4.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
