Allyn Kuennen recognized for Outstanding Service

Lakeville Assistant City Administrator Allyn Kuennen was honored for his versatility, thoroughness and team-oriented approach when he recently received the 2023 Minnesota City/County Management Association Outstanding Service Award.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

