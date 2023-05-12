Allyn Kuennen recognized for Outstanding Service
Lakeville Assistant City Administrator Allyn Kuennen was honored for his versatility, thoroughness and team-oriented approach when he recently received the 2023 Minnesota City/County Management Association Outstanding Service Award.
Kuennen was nominated for the award not only for his service in Lakeville since 2003, but also for his recent leadership in managing the construction of a fourth liquor store, the merger of IT and communications functions, the city’s strategic plan and a host of other functions.
“The city of Lakeville could not do what we do without Allyn serving as our assistant city administrator,” Miller wrote in his nomination letter.
The award recognizes members who demonstrate a passion for ethical public service and have made contributions to MCMA, the public management profession, and their organization by providing leadership from a non-CEO role.
The city will honor Kuennen during the Tuesday, May 15, meeting at city hall.
Kuennen joined Lakeville in 2003 after working as a city planner in Oklahoma and Ohio.
Since working with the city, Kuennen has been promoted to administrative services director and assistant city administrator.
Miller said Kuennen supervises internal operations and has created high-performing teams for information technology, liquor store operations, city clerk and communications.
“He has succeeded in replacing very successful and long-tenured division managers with equally capable staff and has nurtured new employees so that they flourish in their positions,” Miller wrote.
Kuennen helped guide the city through difficult times, including the Great Recession after 2008, the COVID-19 pandemic, and transitions in city leadership. He even served as interim city administrator before Miller was hired in 2014.
Miller noted that Kuennen manages liquor stores that for many of the past years has had the highest annual profit in Minnesota. The profit is returned to the city for parks, public safety, and relieves the tax burden on residents and businesses.
“When the decision was made for us to construct a fourth liquor store, Allyn coordinated the entire process, from land acquisition to site plan review to financial projections to construction management,” Miller wrote. “This was a $7 million project and was not without controversy. Building this new store on time and on budget was of utmost importance, and Allyn, along with his team, delivered.”
The flagship store was completed in fall 2021 on Keokuk Avenue in western Lakeville. It includes a meeting room and outdoor patio where tasting events are held, along with other community gatherings.
Kuennen has also managed Envision Lakeville, the city’s strategic plan, which includes much public input. He will be coordinating the third update to the plan this year. The city has the largest and most diverse steering committee for Envision Lakeville in its history.
“Allyn is the institutional memory of the entire process and has been a consistent force in making sure that the organization stays true to the community values and strategic priorities established as part of the plan,” Miller wrote.
Miller said Kuennen takes on responsibilities that don’t fall neatly into one of the city’s departments.
He’s managed cell tower contracts, RFPs for professional services, purchases and disposals of city land, state bonding applications, and franchise agreements.
“Good assistants take these projects on, but great assistants manage them without leaving any doubt in the mind of administrators that they will be taken care,” Miller wrote. “It is a luxury to have someone we can turn to, hand off the project, and have confidence that it will simply get done.”
Aside from his high work ethic and attention to detail, Miller said Kuennen has earned the trust and respect of staff and the City Council.
“Allyn has a keen ability to question status quo planning practices while keeping the ‘admin side of things’ in perspective,” Miller wrote. “He often challenges me and other staff to not simply take the easy approach but rather look at things from a design perspective that only comes from someone with a planning background.”
He described Kuennen as a confidant and sounding board to not only him but others throughout the organization.
