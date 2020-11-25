An image that’s getting circulated on social media this week reads: “Remember all the local small businesses that you’ve asked for years and years to donate and sponsor your sports clubs, school events, organizations, etc.? They’re calling in a favor. Answer the call.”
The calls are ringing out in Lakeville and small town communities across the south metro, the state and the U.S.
Just as the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach, the COVID-19 pandemic took a turn for the worse, precipitating a round of new executive orders that have curtailed or shut down local businesses.
Not only are the businesses being forced to do many extraordinary things to survive, local residents are being asked help them out.
Officials at the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce have been facilitating the flow of information about applying for business grants or other economic assistance, in addition to serving as a voice to remind residents what they can do.
On that to-do list are buying gift cards, ordering takeout, shopping online for curbside pickup or delivery or calling businesses up to see what’s offered.
Early on in the pandemic, people were asked to think about the places they typically spent money as they went to the office, school or other daily stops. As these routines were disrupted, they were asked to make up that local business support in another way.
Chamber President Krista Jech said some suggestions are to purchase gift cards as stocking stuffers or employee appreciation gifts that could be used now or when some businesses reopen, such as fitness centers, movie theaters or other entertainment venues.
For restaurants, she suggests picking one a week and treating the office, neighbors, friends or family with a meal.
She said experience packages are good holiday gifts, especially for the clueless husband, such as dinner and a movie/concert, bowling and brews, creating a “Passport to Lakeville” (handful of gift cards for local places), a day-trip bus tour or a stay-cation weekend getaway at a local hotel.
Jeanne Hutter of Visit Lakeville Convention and Visitors Bureau said they are trying to get creative to support hotels.
With hotel pools closed due to the most recent executive order, Hutter said hotels are still a good option for families who could utilize a room or a suite for a game night, movie night and ordering in food. Hotels are always good for a couple getaway, with children under the care of a family member or a trusted sitter, she said.
Another industry that’s getting hit hard is fitness.
Jech suggests a family or office holiday health challenge. She said fitness facilities could provide virtual programming to motivate people of all ages with aerobics, karate, kickboxing and more. Some area fitness centers are renting equipment to their members.
She said this time of year is critical to fitness centers as they pull in new members around New Year’s Day due to resolutions being made.
There’s no need to delay a resolution, as people can purchase memberships that are good for 2021 and access online programming in the meantime.
“Some of their members are doing this for physical and mental health and this is a really bad thing for them to not be able to go,” Jech said.
One aspect of the pandemic that has been reassuring is that people are looking out for others more than ever.
With the prominence in social media in connecting people, Jech says another way people can support local businesses is to write a review about them with the Better Business Bureau, Facebook, Angie’s List or Yelp.
Despite all of the challenges, local businesses are still finding ways to give back around the holidays. Many of them in Lakeville and beyond are serving as collection points for toys, clothes or food for those in need.
Some examples of this include:
At Pahl’s Market, 6885 160th St., the Apple Valley garden center is collecting Gifts for Seniors in an effort to provide a surprise and life-affirming personal contact during the winter holidays to isolated seniors in the metro area. The donation barrel will be available through Dec. 23 for new, unwrapped gifts. Santa will be at Pahl’s Market this year with a Facebook Live virtual greeting Nov. 28 at 9 a.m.
Mills Fleet Farm had an ambulance on site Tuesday to kick off its Hennepin EMS Sock Drive. People can donate socks for the homeless community in the Twin Cities area through the holidays.
ProTech, 7358 160th St., Lakeville, is organizing its annual food collection for 360 Communities. Last year the automotive repair shop collected 273 pounds of food.
Christian Brothers Automotive, 17470 Dodd Blvd., is offering a discount with a Toys for Tots donation through Dec. 15.
Other places with toy collection sites are Lightning Restoration, 7600 147th St. W., Suite 202, Apple Valley; Brackett’s Crossing, 17976 Judicial Road; Interstate Storage, 16345 Kenyon Ave.; Styer Transportation, 7870 215th St.; and Turning Leaf Chiropractic, 10440 185th St. W., Suite 300.
The city of Lakeville is also coordinating Toys for Tots donations.
Those who would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy to this year’s Toys for Tots drive, the following city facilities will have drop boxes. Collection boxes will be out following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
- City Hall
- Lakeville Police Department (outside the lobby)
- Lakeville Fire Station No. 4 (administration office)
- Central Maintenance Facility (box will be in vestibule)
The city is also collecting non-perishable food items at these locations to be donated to 360 Communities.
To donate to the Virtual Toy Box, go online to https://www.toysfortots.org.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
