Artists, business owners collaborate on Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center project
More than 25 local visual artists will be sprinkled throughout downtown Lakeville on Saturday, May 13, for the first Downtown Lakeville Art Crawl from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
The event organized by the Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center will also feature live music and be capped by Art Battle Minnesota when artists will create works under 20 minutes and have them judged by the crowd.
Winners of the Art Battle will receive prizes and there will be silent auction of the works created in each round of competition, which starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the Battle at Baldy’s Tailgate Bar, 20944 Holyoke Ave., are $30. Doors to the event open at 7 p.m.
Music will be in the air when the Lakeville Area Arts Center hosts its Spring Concert starting at 2 p.m. The American Swedish Institute Male Chorus kicks off the day of music.
The Lakeville Community Band Festival will run from 4-6 p.m. with the Northern Winds Band, South of the River Band and Lakeville Area Community Band wrapping up from 5:25-6 p.m.
The goal of the Art Crawl is to not only promote local artists, but also connect people to downtown businesses as people visit the art booths.
“We are pleased with the number of applicants for the Art Crawl and the quality of work has exceeded our expectations,” said Scarlett Larson, Lakeville recreation program coordinator. “Our participating artists will be showcasing a wide spectrum of mediums including fiber art, ceramics, glass, painting, mixed media, and more. Many artists will be giving demonstrations and selling their work at a variety of price points.”
The artists will be set up inside the businesses so people can get a chance to see their works and take in the merchants’ offerings.
It’s free and open to all ages.
There will also be an opportunity for all ages to try Sidewalk Chalk Art 12 noon-7 p.m. at Pioneer Plaza.
For more information, or to view the interactive event map, visit
Following is a list of venues and the artists who will be there from 12 noon to 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Angry Inch Brewing - Whitney Schwartz creates digital paintings that combine color, texture, and movement to create playful animal portraits.
B-52 Burgers and Brew Lakeville – Julie Loos creates dynamic paintings using bright colors and imagery.
Baldy’s Tailgate Bar – Kelly Anderson is a multi-media artist who specializes in creating bright and colorful images with melted crayon on canvas, crayonkelly.com.
Dairy Delite – Sonya Honaker’s work is inspired her love of nature and her appreciation of clay as a versatile medium. Works are created for both daily use and artistic display, intersecting function and beauty, ladysea.net.
Frenchies Modern Nailcare - open until 6:30 p.m. Tracy Cooper uses inspiration from the world around her to create unique pieces of jewelry. Her work includes wire bending, anodizing, use of many different stones, beads and crystals to create pieces that generate curiosity and visual interest.
Labyrinth Puzzle Rooms & More – Adrienne Ranum
Lakeville Area Arts Center – Martha Erickson specializes in the art of creating labyrinths and gardens that inspire self-reflection. Erickson is also an author.
Irene Wesee’s photography art is focused on portraits on location at local parks and incorporating vibrant colors and textures. Wesee vividly conveys emotions and stories of Liberia and Africa.
Lakeville Brewing Company – Francois Moreaux creates functional pottery with incredible textures and colors that highlight the the form of the artwork, instagram.com/fran.pottery.
Owl & Unicorn – Linda Meehan’s work is quietly rustic, utilizing organic shapes and colors from the Minnesotan natural habitat. The intricate details in her work are influenced by the small curiosities she finds, and sometimes includes in the pieces themselves.
Phoenix Hall & Event Center:
Elizabeth Appleby specializes in abstract painting
Grace Arnold is a ceramic artist who creates a series of functional objects, including plates, cups, mugs and vases. Many of her works include sgraffito which is a technique where a color of glaze is applied, dried, than decoratively carved to show the color underneath, instagram.com/gka_pottery.
Suzanna Evans specializes in close-up floral images, photographing with macro-lens. She is inspired by the vivid details and bright colors that one may overlook. She will be hosting both framed and unframed photos, along with a selection of cards.
Kristin Hall specializes in creating jewelry with 99% pure copper wire. She uses inspiration from the colors, patters and textures she finds around her and translates them into beautiful pieces that are comfortable to wear, etsy.com/shop/FilledeCuivre.
Holly Jorgenson is an artist and author who focuses on capturing moments in her natural habitat. She also is a poet and author of “Enchanted: Reflections on a Joyfully Green and Frugally Rich Life.” Books, cards, and more available for purchase, hollyonthelake.com.
Margaret Porter has worked with stained glass since 1981. She specializes in creating dynamic windows and lampshades, and in the last few years has expanded to creating fused glass bowls, platters and vases.
Kathryn Ness’s work focuses in creating pieces from upcycled materials. Items include garments, accessories, décor, and functional objects, UPcycleMN. com
Lisa Notermann specializes in acrylic painting and ceramics, brushofcolors.com.
Priyanka is a mixed media artist who focuses in henna tattoo, paper quilling, jewelry making, and more.
David Tonia is a landscape painter working in oils.
Noreen Van Bemmel is photographer specializing in images of nature.
Remedy Bar - Lara Eckerman is an abstract collage and mixed media artist. She works from her home studio where she creates landscapes and geometric inspired paintings. Her work explores color, texture and layers using acrylic ink and handmade collage papers, laraeckermanart.etsy.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
