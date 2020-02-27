In the wake of Lakeville School Board Member Judy Keliher’s claims at a Feb. 18 work session that Board Member Bob Erickson has used bullying tactics against her and members of the school district staff, Keliher has called on Superintendent Michael Baumann and Board Chair Zach Duckworth to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.
“We don’t tolerate bullying in our schools and we shouldn’t tolerate it in the workplace,” Keliher said. “It’s been going on for years, and when I have talked to people from the city and the school district about it in the past the message has always been, ‘You need to be careful with dealing with Bob.’ Somebody finally had to say something, and it has to be addressed.”
Keliher said it should start with the board revisiting its ethics policy and the oath of office.
“It’s the board’s responsibility to address this,” she said.
Asked following the meeting about Keliher’s allegations, Duckworth said, “We’ve coordinated with the Minnesota School Board’s Association to facilitate a retreat in the near future that will give us an opportunity to complete a board self-assessment and collectively discuss our roles, interactions and goals as board members.”
As to the matter of any bullying taking place in the district office, Duckworth said, “As a board, we care deeply about the health and well-being of our employees and trust that the superintendent and other leaders throughout the district address any issues raised through the processes in place to support our ISD194 family.”
Baumann, when reached for comment, said the district’s Human Resources Department has a system in place to receive complaints.
“I have an open door policy,” Baumann said. “The administration has not received a complaint from any staff member regarding bullying by Director Erickson. If board members feel they are bullied by their colleague, that is a board issue best resolved peer to peer.”
Erickson denies any wrongdoing.
“I’m known for my attention to detail,” he said, “but I’ve never been accused of bullying. That’s a serious charge, one that should require the person involved (from the district office) to step forward with that allegation.”
An item of discussion at the end of the work session was scheduled to be about finding a way to break the deadlock on the vote for treasurer, as well as some confusion over whether Keliher would be replacing Erickson on the Arenas Board.
Erickson, who currently holds the treasurer position, has the support of Duckworth and Board Member Terry Lind. Board Member Kathy Lewis, who was nominated for the position, has the support of Keliher and Board Member Lynn Gorski. The board has been deadlocked on the vote since its Jan. 14 meeting when Duckworth, Keliher and Gorski were installed without opposition to chair, vice chair and clerk, respectively, for 2020.
Keliher began the discussion by claiming that Erickson had agreed to having her replace him on the Arenas Board, only to change his mind.
“I really take issue with you making us jump through hoops for all your personal agenda items,” Keliher said as she spoke to Erickson directly.
Erickson countered that no official decision had been made, which was supported by Duckworth, adding that he needed more information before the matter can be settled.
When the discussion turned to the treasurer position, Keliher again spoke first, saying she wanted to share the reasons why she can’t support Erickson in the role.
“We do not allow bullying and divisiveness among our staff and in our classrooms, and for the people who are watching this they are seeing a different Director Erickson on camera than we see in the district office and behind the scenes.
“I cannot and I will not allow Bob to continue to bully his way through the (district office). And this is not just something that Bob just has done with the current regime. He has done it under all of our superintendents and he has done it with the city.
“His abusiveness — his waving of the flag as a board member that he has this right — he does this all the time. … I will not support him for this position so he can continue to wave that flag and abuse our people.
“I am extremely concerned with his abusiveness. The history is there with the police chiefs, with City Council, in the city and now here through three superintendents.”
Keliher then spoke directly to Erickson, saying he had been a bully toward her as well, and she wasn’t going to stand for it.
“I’m done dealing with you in this way,” she said, “and I don’t want our administration to have to deal with it, either.”
Keliher said that staff members have spoken to her about the bullying and have also voiced their concerns with Duckworth. Duckworth contradicted her by saying that no one from the office has contacted him.
Asked later about the discrepancy, Keliher corrected her statement to say that she had relayed complaints to Duckworth.
Baumann spoke at length during the meeting and stated that while board members can be demanding on his staff, he was not singling out Erickson. He did indicate, however, that any bullying taking place was a separate issue that needs to be addressed.
Erickson defended himself and the way he conducts business as a board member, saying that Keliher has been “on a whirlwind tour to discredit and disparage me.”
When Keliher said that she was determined to hold him accountable for his actions, Erickson countered by saying that he was holding Keliher accountable for her actions at a Jan. 14 meeting in which he claimed she violated the Open Meetings Act by e-mailing and sending text messages to other board members.
“You are a champion of violating the Open Meetings Law,” Erickson said to Keliher.
Keliher subsequently said that she uses her phone during meetings to take notes. Asked about his accusation a few days after the meeting, Erickson said that his comments should not be construed as an accusation.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.