Following is the tentative agenda for the regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting for Nov. 26, 2019, at Lakeville City Hall at 7 p.m.
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Pledge of Allegiance
c. Roll Call and Board Introductions
2. Conduct Truth in Taxation Hearing
a. Public Comment on Pay 2020 Tax Levy
3. Continued Preliminary Actions
a. Good News
b. Public Comment
c. Board Communications
d. Agenda Additions
e. Approval of Agenda
4. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda
a. Board Minutes
b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations
c. Other Personnel Matters
d. Payment of Bills & Claims
e. Wire Transfers / Investments
f. Change Orders
g. Bid Awards
h. Other Business Matters
i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations
j. Field Trips
k. Approval of 2020 Board of Education Meeting Dates
l. Approval of 2019-22 Employment Contract for Executive Director of Student Services and Special Education
m. Fiber Joint Powers Agreement for 175th Street Fiber Project
5. Consent Agenda Discussion Items
6. Reports
7. Recommended Actions
a. Resolution Establishing and Combining Polling Locations for 2020
b. Approval of Lake Marion Elementary Building Addition
8. Additions to Agenda
9. Information
a. Superintendent's Report
b. Board Members Reports
10. Adjournment
