Seven candidates are seeking four seats on the Lakeville Area School Board.
The candidates are Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Marilee Jager, Kathy Lewis, Andy Lundblad, Bree Schindele and Brian Thompson.
Lewis is seeking another term, while two current board members – Robin Richards and Cinta Schmitz – are not seeking reelection. There is no incumbent for the fourth opening, after voters approved adding a seventh seat in 2021 and it will take effect in January 2023.
The candidates will be vying for four-year terms.
Following is the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Brian Thompson
Age: Did not provide
Family: The Thompsons have been Lakeville residents for 10-plus years. You’ll see us driving around to soccer practices, school activities, and grocery runs in our minivan. It’s super fun.
Occupation/Education: I have over 15-plus years of health care corporate leadership experience working and consulting for small, medium, and Fortune 10 companies. My background includes enterprise strategy, executive governance, and portfolio and program management. Business degree and MBA from St. Cloud State University.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Over 10-plus years of Lakeville youth traveling soccer volunteerism; from coaching, team manager, team events, and tournament support.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I’m a parent with two kids attending Lakeville schools, one in elementary and one in high school. As a parent, we’re in the game. We’re doing homework with our kids, going to school conferences, and talking to other parents about school. We’re vested in the success of our schools. We’re also current. We went through the pandemic together and we understand the impact it has had on our kids.
There is currently one School Board member who will have an active student in our schools going into next year. Our parent voices are missing, and I hope to change that.
2) In what area or areas could the school district be doing better? What should the School Board do to improve in this area or areas?
Community stakeholders deserve a voice. The School Board canceled “public comment” in May 2022. I support the reinstatement of public comment.
Some external factors have become passionate topics in our community. While those topics have value, it cannot reduce our focus on our primary objective – reading, writing, math, and science. Political matters do matter, but our schools need to refocus on academics.
My two kids’ academic scores have declined over the past two years. We are trying to carve out time to help them catch up. Parents face this, and that’s why parents on the board bring a current perspective.
3) Are you satisfied with the district’s curriculum? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
There are over 158 million jobs, 31 million small businesses, 5,300 colleges, and 7,300 trade schools. The paths our students can take are endless. The best way to “prepare” our students for any path is by fostering a growth mindset. A mindset where failure is an opportunity for growth, where I can learn and get better, and my efforts and attitude determine my abilities.
Whether they join the workforce or further education, taking initiative, figuring things out, working hard, thinking holistically, connecting dots, being resourceful, and just “doing,” are positive attributes that will lead them to a successful experience.
I would support our school district to help students learn and show them what a growth mindset means. To create a culture where students are not fixed from where they come from, but can grow to where they put their efforts in. This is a skill that will last a lifetime.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, the views of other school board members, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other school board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
I’ve been fortunate to hold a variety of leadership roles working for large enterprises. As a former technology chief of staff for a large healthcare company, we managed 2,300 onshore/offshore employees and a $300 million budget. I understand strategic prioritization, financial management, executive socialization, team collaboration and partnership, executive governance, and delivering on operational excellence.
Our School Board will need to make some significant decisions over the next 2-3 years. We manage a $237 million budget that employs 1,300 people, educating 11,800 students. These are big responsibilities.
With 11,800 students, it makes common sense that we have School Board members who have children attending our schools. As parents, we’re sending our children to a place where we expect them to be safe, free from bullying and distractions, academically focused, and an environment that fosters a growth mindset. This is how decisions should be guided, in the lens of parents.
5) Are you satisfied with District 194’s approach to equity and inclusion. Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
I don’t really know. The district hasn’t done a good job explaining to me, as a parent, what is equity and inclusion. What I do know, as a parent of two kids in our schools, is that both my kids need different things. If you’re like me and maybe most parents who have multiple kids, each child learns differently.
If equity means ensuring students have what they need and are taught based on their learning style, then I’m for that.
We can agree that school should be a welcoming place for individuals of all backgrounds, which is inclusion. What is important is the type of diversity of thought, which honors individualism and uniqueness, and is grounded in various backgrounds and cultural traditions.
That’s why it’s important that parents, who have children attending our schools, be on the School Board. We have firsthand knowledge of how students vary in today’s landscape.
Bree Schindele
Age: 38
Family: Married with four children in the district
Occupation: Childcare provider and preschool teacher
Education: Master’s in early childhood from Concordia St. Paul, Bachelors of interdisciplinary studies: graphic design from the University of North Dakota, K-6 teaching license, and coaching certificate from the University of North Dakota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: When we were able to prior to COVID, I volunteered whenever possible in my children’s school. For the past three years, I have been the communications director for the Lakeville Hockey Association. In this role, I handle all email communications to make people aware of upcoming events, schedule changes, and all public business of the hockey board.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Whether it’s my own kids, teaching, coaching, or caring for children in my daycare, I understand how to get the best out of kids. In the classroom, I have seen how a developmentally appropriate curriculum and an equitable disciplinary program increases trust and understanding between parent and teachers. My family has a long history of educational excellence as teachers, administrators, and school board members. My passion to motivate children to be the best they can be even when times are hard is an important part of who I am as a mom, teacher, leader and member of the Lakeville community.
2) In what area or areas could the school district be doing better? What should the School Board do to improve in this area or areas?
The largest areas to improve for our school district are maintaining manageable class sizes, our curriculum, and supporting teachers and parents. Having manageable class sizes needs to be addressed within the school district in conjunction with the City Council. We cannot lose the educational excellence that draws people to our community, and having overcrowded schools could be the first step in the wrong direction. Teachers and parents need to be in lock step to make sure parents are aware of what’s being taught in the classroom.
3) Are you satisfied with the district’s curriculum? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
Essential Learnings is the district-based curriculum that District 194 uses in the elementary and secondary levels. “These Essential Learnings represent what students are expected to know and be able to do in each curricular area.” I support the curriculum when it is developmentally appropriate. In my field of early childhood, play is one of the key components to learning. Learning starts from the beginning. If we want to have our youngest learners “Read Well By Third Grade,” we need to go back to how children learn. They learn through hands-on, developmentally appropriate experiences. Implementing literacy and math activities in dramatic play, for example, is a beneficial way to gain knowledge and work on social skills that children need as they get older. At the secondary levels, hands-on, meaningful, real world experiences will spark creativity and imagination to get our students to be successful and be well-educated high school graduates.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, the views of other school board members, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other school board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
The decision-making process for me is simple. What is best for the children, the teachers, and greater community in that order. If we don’t do what is best for the children in our district, then what educational reason do parents have to stay in Lakeville? Children are how we base the district’s financial plans, determine staffing, and determine amenities like busing and cafeteria needs. They are the true focus of what makes a school a school and must be the center of what we do.
Input from other board members and others in the community should always be heard and welcomed. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and it is the collective voice of our population that will help guide the School Board. However, this doesn’t mean we need to act on every individual’s want or need, as this is impossible to accommodate but listening and making considerations is needed.
5) Are you satisfied with District 194’s approach to equity and inclusion? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
After reading through District 194’s Achievement and Integration Plan through Equity Services, I have found that “the MN Department of Education has required all that all racially diverse and adjoining districts design and implement a plan to address the achievement gap.” With the current academic scores of District 194, I feel that with a plan that has been implemented in 2020, it has not made changes in the achievement gap. Our scores are declining and there needs to be some focus on this area to make sure that we are approaching this topic in the correct manner. There needs to be many discussions with community stakeholders, parents, teachers, administration, and sufficient data to support the plans that are being implemented in the correct way that promotes all children.
Andy Lundblad
Age: 54
Family: Kris (wife), Ben (son), Hannah (daughter)
Occupation: Senior director, UnitedHealthcare
Education: Bachelor of Arts in geography from Macalester College, St. Paul; Certified Professional in Supply Management (CPSM), Institute for Supply Management
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Treasurer, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Lakeville; Student Athlete Advisory Council, Macalester College; International Student Sponsor, Macalester College; Lakeville Arts Festival volunteer; Ready, Set, Achieve volunteer; Lakeville youth soccer, football, and traveling basketball coach; Second Harvest Heartland volunteer
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
My family has lived in Lakeville for over 22 years. Both children attended Lakeville Area Schools and my niece is a current student, strengthening my connection to our community and schools. My ability to advocate for students, families, and all taxpaying residents, global team leadership and workforce insights, and extensive policy, governance, and financial management experience are key differentiators. My professional experience in the financial services and health care industries, which includes leading diverse teams from around the world, allows me to bring a strategic, global perspective to help prepare all of our students for their unique life journeys.
2) In what area or areas could the school district be doing better? What should the School Board do to improve in this area or areas?
Safety and mental health are two areas requiring continuous improvement. Students must feel safe to be at their best. Safety encompasses many layers, including crosswalks, buses, cyber security, bullying, and extreme violence. Prevention is critical. Proactively assessing risks, creating remediation plans, and making necessary improvements is a perpetual process.
We must all work together to address mental health challenges. Our Wellness Policy must consider mental health to be on par with physical health. Creating a culture of compassion and empathy is paramount. Implementing training and awareness programs and maximizing support resources for both preventative and existing issues are priorities.
3) Are you satisfied with the district’s curriculum? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
The curriculum is strong and our teachers do a great job. In a changing world, however, we must always look forward and think about how the curriculum delivery can best prepare students for any path they take. Studies show that analytical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, communication, and decision-making skills are required by employers and apply to all career and educational paths. Project-based learning is one way to incorporate many of those skills, teaching students how to organize and break a problem down to its component parts, then work together to methodically solve it. Classroom design and layout to maximize collaboration, along with Community Education opportunities such as chess, drama, robotics, languages, and STEM are great supplements to the curriculum and ensure we remain future-oriented.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, the views of other school board members, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other school board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
District policy 209 is the Board Member Code of Ethics. This important policy outlines expectations and obligations of a board member, including a focus on our students, listening to all perspectives, and supporting decisions even if different from their own. Fortunately, my collaborative, common-sense leadership and work style align with that approach. In my experience, where a clear goal is defined and collaboration is based on data and evidence, successful outcomes can be attained. If student success is always our goal, we can take different paths to achieve that, working with fellow board members, administrators, teachers, students, families, and residents.
5) Are you satisfied with District 194’s approach to equity and inclusion. Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
Based on the recent parent and community survey results, we have a mandate to ensure an inclusive learning environment for all students. However, equity and inclusion is a challenge for all districts, not just Lakeville. We can begin by re-framing inclusion as a value for all of us, because the entire community benefits from this approach. Our Equity Services department and programs such as AVID do a great job. We might also consider individual committees in each school, including student representation, that reflect their respective demographics, with support and alignment from Equity Services. Innovative ideas from one school could be applied to others. Another opportunity is to ensure we have an accurate reflection of district demographics in our gifted programs. We should continually look for best practices or innovation from outside our district as well, then implement solutions that fit our needs.
Kathy Lewis, incumbent
Age: 71
Family: Husband Dick, children Libby, Dick, Chris, Pat, Katie, 12 grandchildren
Occupation: Registered Nurse
Education: St. Catherine’s, Bachelor of Arts, St. Catherine’s and St. Scholastica graduate coursework including graduate level leadership certification, 2014
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Served Lakeville Area School Board 1990-2012, 2015-currently, past chair, vice chair, clerk, treasurer, ISD 917 representative from Lakeville, numerous district committees, co-chair of Lakeville Heart Restart, Mental Health Task Force
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
The district will evolve and improve to meet ongoing and upcoming challenges with changes due to student need, accelerated growth, and effects of the pandemic. My experience serving on the School Board and as an ICU nurse has well positioned me to continue serving as a board member. I am experienced working with others, a leader guiding the district with others through many changes, crisis and challenges. I am collaborative, strategic, open minded, forward thinker, advocate, nonpartisan. Well aware of the benefit of education to individual and community, I am passionate about academic opportunity.
2) In what area or areas could the school district be doing better? What should the School Board do to improve in this area or areas?
The district needs short- and long-term strategic visioning, planning, and innovation in curriculum, career and co-curricular opportunities for all students, and facilities, continued focus security and safety, quality educational and work environments. I support increased focus on mental health issues, inclusion, and learning needs, while balancing these with financial oversight. The district needs to close the achievement gap, representing student and parent voices and engagement with our stakeholders.
3) Are you satisfied with the district’s curriculum? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
Learning needs to be individualized for each student to meet their needs. The district needs a new ALC building, career and tech center, and a change in the high school schedule. With the limitations of a six-period day, high school students do not have school time to take needed electives. Mentorships, apprenticeships can be expanded. The district can develop a “MN Caps” program. I will continue advocating for more language opportunities earlier in the schools.
New state standards need to be released and incorporated as a base for curriculum. Many subjects are waiting upgrade due to state delay. This delays updating the needed and appropriate curriculum resources.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, the views of other school board members, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other school board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
My decision process as a board member is focused on what is best for the students and the district. All voices of students, parents, families, community members and staff are important for me to hear. I respect the recommendations of the superintendent. Data, goals, strategic plan, available resources contribute to my analysis of benefits vs. consequences. My values, experiences, education, personal learning and outside information when appropriate, all inform my decision process. My fellow board members, our discussions at the board table are critical. I seek out all points of view. When the board does not agree, I focus on the higher purpose, greater good for all, working toward collaboration and consensus. The board works and speaks as a whole making decisions. And I support board decisions for the district. Governance means deciding what is the best solution for the district.
5) Are you satisfied with District 194’s approach to equity and inclusion. Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
Inclusion benefits everyone and each student deserves a welcoming and safe learning environment. The district approach is an ongoing process of upgrading policies and focus on equity by removing barriers, such as transportation, curriculum, lack of role models, expanding learning strategies, programs, etc. Individualized education tailored to the child’s learning needs enhances educational success. Our community benefits from well educated students who can go on the trades, colleges, military and other careers. Working together with students, parents and community, providing supports for staff, focused staff development and building relationships will support these changes to ensure each student is given the opportunity to be successful and builds resilience.
Marilee Jager
Age: 41
Family: Justin (spouse), Helen and Brice (students in District 194)
Occupation: Vice president at a local bank in Lakeville
Education: Bachelor of Arts in English literature, North Dakota State University, Fargo
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: My previous volunteer positions and civic engagements include: American Red Cross, Minnesota Literacy Council, Hurricane Katrina Relief (Army Corps of Engineers), Fargo Flood Relief, the Salvation Army, Johnson Memorial Hospital Foundation, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, Feed My Starving Children, Adopt-a-Highway, middle school volleyball coach, middle school assistant basketball coach, Adopt-a-Highway, District 194’s Ready-Set-Achieve Program, and Career Pathways speaker at District 194 middle and high schools.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I have two children in the district. I place high importance on students receiving an excellent education. Academic outcomes are slipping and I want to make a change. I have a background in commercial banking and understand financial statements, budgets, and risk assessment. While I’m not afraid to speak up on behalf of stakeholders, I’m also a person of reason who will listen to all sides, but will vote in manner to promote academic excellence so all students have the opportunity to meet their potential. Our children deserve an education that prepares them to become productive and successful citizens.
2) In what area or areas could the school district be doing better? What should the School Board do to improve in this area or areas?
Priority one is getting our kids back on track academically after two years of interrupted classroom instruction. The district’s specific curriculum should be more transparent for the parents, the board, students, and other stakeholders. Parental engagement within the schools should be well supported. The School Board and the district should restore transparency and trust by reinstatement of public comment at our school board meetings. Finally, I believe the district should foster safe environments conducive to teaching and learning by applying its existing policies consistently and fairly across the district.
3) Are you satisfied with the district’s curriculum? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
While the district lists Minnesota and local curriculum standards on its website, how the standards are being met is not as clear. According to School Digger, in 2021 District 194 performed better than 94% of other districts in Minnesota. As of 2022, our district slipped 8 percentage points. (https://www.schooldigger.com/go/MN/district/17780/search.aspx) Education Minnesota reports the number of District 194 students meeting standards in math, reading, and science have declined since 2019. This data indicates that our curriculum must be more rigorous in order to prepare our students to achieve at a level of their peers who graduated in prior years. I believe we can do better.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, the views of other school board members, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other school board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
I have a proven track record of helping business owners and organizations achieve their initiatives and goals by being collaborative and innovative. The key is to listen to understand, not simply to respond with preconceived notions. As a leader in banking and our community, I believe it is imperative that we create and uphold environments of mutual respect within the board, the public, and of course our schools. While I expect that in any collaborative effort there will be viewpoints contrary to my own, when it is time to cast a vote on behalf of the district, I will have considered all opinions, but will maintain my focus on improving our district’s academic outcomes.
5) Are you satisfied with District 194’s approach to equity and inclusion. Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
The district adopted the achievement and integration plan which was required by the Minnesota Department of Education. It was approved by our district in March 2020. The plan appears to be comprehensive and addresses goals and strategies as required by MDE. It includes key indicators of progress and strategies to decrease racial and economic enrollment disparities. The success of the plan would be difficult to evaluate given the last two years of interrupted learning. However, as a board member, I understand it is the board’s responsibility to ensure the strategies are meeting the key indicators of progress. I do not have the data to indicate whether or not the plan is successfully closing the achievement gap. If, as a result of the plan, academic achievement gaps were effectively decreased or eliminated, then I would be satisfied with the plan.
Kim Baker
Age: 43
Family: Three children - Shane, 18; Megan, 17; Noah, 14
Occupation: Special Education teacher/administrator
Education: EdS - Special Education Director - Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota; MA - Special Education - Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota; University of Minnesota Lend Fellow 2019-2020; Partners in Policymaking leadership training - Class 35; BA - elementary education/early childhood education - minor, early childhood special education - University of Northern Iowa; AA - Indian Hills Community College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Member of: Lakeville Schools Special Education Advisory Council (chair), Family Connections parent support group, State Special Education Advisory Panel, state Subcommittee for Children’s Mental Health, schools mental health workgroup, and steering committee for children’s mental health. Volunteer work: Boy Scouts; Feed My Starving Children; Ready, Set, Achieve; and Lakeville annual clean up day.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I am a parent of three children in the district and am a public school teacher devoted to serving students and the community. As a liaison, I am well versed in bringing people together to make decisions based on meeting the needs of our students. I understand the daily responsibilities of the classroom, the curriculum, education laws, and the level of commitment, sacrifice and heart that it takes to teach in a classroom every day. I have continually served Lakeville Schools students and staff through my advocacy work and would be honored to serve as a newly elected board member.
2) In what area or areas could the school district be doing better? What should the School Board do to improve in this area or areas?
One area I would like to look at more closely is how we are supporting the mental health of staff and students. Our last levy provided a school counselor at every elementary school, along with some supports at the secondary level that include 360 workers, social workers, and a safe space to decompress. The supports that we build for students will also support the work that occurs in the classroom by providing someone to help the student so the teacher can continue instruction. We need to continue to build a district culture that promotes healthy mental health practices.
Are you satisfied with the district’s curriculum? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
From conversations with teachers in the district, many feel that some of our curriculum is outdated. Our recent levy provided students with one-to-one devices, allowing an opportunity to have digital textbooks which are easier to keep updated, but may require the expense of a subscription. I believe we need a process for reviewing curriculum on a rotating basis to ensure that it continues to meet state standards, provides current information, and includes the concepts needed to meet grade level expectations for the subject. Our curriculum is one of the most important aspects of our work, it is the foundation of what we do every day. Lakeville Schools is fortunate to have a well-rounded teaching and learning department entrusted to this very vital work. We need to continue to support this work to provide students and teachers the tools they need to learn.
If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, the views of other school board members, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other school board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
I value hard work, integrity and honesty, and believe that respectful conversations can produce meaningful change when approached with an open mind. Everyone deserves a seat at the table and a voice in the conversation. As a parent liaison, I am well versed in bringing people together to make decisions based on meeting the needs of our students. There are certain qualities that make us human; the ability to empathize, show kindness, and help others. Empathy is a quality that helps one feel and understand the story, experience, and perspective of another person. It requires one to take a moment and view life from someone else’s perspective, and promotes compassion and the ability to engage with other people in a meaningful way. I understand the value of a productive struggle when interacting with others. It is through exploring the perspectives of others that we can develop solutions that benefit everyone.
Are you satisfied with District 194’s approach to equity and inclusion. Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
Many people misunderstand what inclusion really is. It’s not a program or a place, and it’s not just a word used in special education. Inclusion is how we treat each other and it should be at the heart of everything that we do and every decision that we make. Inclusion is a shift in our focus and mindset, that we will intentionally consider how we treat others in our words and actions. Inclusion is just another word, without the intention behind it. As a district, we have provided inclusive opportunities through the Best Buddies program and Unified Physical Education classes. We need to continue to expand programs and work on developing new ones that support inclusion. We can choose inclusion every day by adjusting our lens to determine if our decisions will benefit all students. Every student deserves to feel safe and accepted for who they are.
Carly Anderson
Family: Husband, Dustin, and children Sydney (seventh grade at Century Middle School), Boden (first grade at Eastview), and Drake (3 years old)
Occupation: Board-certified clinical neuropsychologist and director of neuropsychology training, Minneapolis VA Healthcare System; adjunct faculty, University of St. Thomas
Education: Ph.D., clinical psychology, Washington State University; Master’s, psychology/behavioral neuroscience, University at Buffalo; Bachelor’s, psychology, University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: District 194 committee member, Multi-District Collaborative Council (2020-present); Lakeville Soccer Club coach (2017- present); fundraising organizer supporting local women’s shelter, Dakota Woodlands (2018-present); volunteer presenter, brain health and aging seminars for Lakeville senior citizens; volunteer with Lakeville Lions Club; volunteer with Feed My Starving Children; board member, American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology; board member and treasurer, American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology Foundation; committee member, Association for Postdoctoral Programs in Clinical Neuropsychology, Committee on Diversity and Inclusion; delegate, Cultural Neuropsychology Council
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
As a practicing mental health professional, I understand the importance of seeing the whole student and how their academic, social, and emotional functioning all contribute to their experience and success in our school community. I will advocate for what it takes to support students and staff, especially as we continue to navigate the effects of a pandemic. I will continue to promote an appreciation of all aspects of diversity to create safer, more inclusive schools. I will bring strong experience in leadership and a collaborative spirit with an aim to unify our District 194 community.
2) In what area or areas could the school district be doing better? What should the School Board do to improve in this area or areas?
In conversations with various stakeholders, it is clear to me that there is room for us to improve mental health support in our schools. Bringing a proactive lens and focusing on prevention is the first step. I would work to promote inclusion and implement consistent reporting and response procedures to address bullying and other forms of harassment. When students are facing mental health challenges, access to timely and appropriate resources is critical. Enhancing the overall system will be a key priority and one that I am well-equipped to address given my profession as a mental health provider.
3) Are you satisfied with the district’s curriculum? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
I am proud of the world-class education provided by District 194 and thrilled that my children are beneficiaries of our school system. We are fortunate in our district to have highly educated and trained teachers and staff to support them as they learn. Regarding curriculum, I fully trust our educators to teach consistent with the state standards set forth by the Minnesota Department of Education. I would support opportunities to enhance curriculum to ensure that students have educational experiences that inform their decision-making for life after graduation and prepare them for the 21st century global workforce. Ultimately, I think it is critical to support our educators at this time as they work to help our students recover from academic and social delays related to the pandemic. Parents and students may need to advocate for their educational needs, and I would encourage respectful and transparent communication in those instances.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, the views of other School Board members, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other school board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
If elected, I would take the role of a school board member extremely seriously given that we are working on behalf of our children. I will utilize a two-pronged approach to decision-making, first by gathering feedback and considering the perspectives of all stakeholders. I will also leverage evidence-based approaches and data from reputable sources to help inform my decision. As part of this approach, I will lead with empathy and humility while remembering to weigh the downstream effect and impact to students, educators and families. I will continually welcome all feedback and will commit to remaining accessible and approachable. In the event that my views don’t align with other stakeholders, I will request extra feedback and conduct additional research as needed. I will strive to always be collaborative throughout the course of the decision-making process, and I will commit to always keep students at the heart of my decisions.
5) Are you satisfied with District 194’s approach to equity and inclusion. Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you support?
I appreciate the progress that has been made in our district’s approach to equity and inclusion and I support further efforts that prioritize safety and a sense of belonging for all members of our school community. I respect that the School Board and district leadership have been responsive to concerns expressed by students and community members by engaging in training and ongoing education to inform their perspectives. Dissemination of these educational opportunities to our students, whether that be through elevating student voice or utilizing consultants, would be a helpful next step. Creating spaces for student groups and community members to access the School Board and leadership in an interactive format would facilitate perspective-sharing, learning, transparency, and accountability. Appointing a student member to the board or creating an equity-focused student/parent committee would ensure representation of all stakeholders when making decisions relevant to equity and inclusion in our schools.
