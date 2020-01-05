Expressions Community Theater will be holding auditions for “Rumors” by Neil Simon at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Avenue 6-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 27 and 28, with the possibility of callbacks on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
Participants should bring a headshot or current photo along with a calendar. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Feb. 3, and will continue Monday through Thursdays, starting approximately at 6 p.m.
Seven performances will be held April 17-19, 23-25, and 26.
“Rumors” is a fast-paced, farce set in late 1980s, New York. Characters arrive at a 10th anniversary dinner party only to find the house staff missing, the hostess nowhere to be found, and host to have attempted suicide … unsuccessfully.
There are cover ups, mistaken identities, and plenty of assumptions. What is truth? And what are simply … rumors?
The production is looking for a cast of 10. See www.minnesotaplaylist.com for a detailed list of characters.
For more information contact the arts center at 952-985-4640.
About the Cast:
Chris Gorman (F, mid 30s) - Chris is nervous and neurotic; some physical comedy required.
Ken Gorman (M, 40s) - Ken is Chris’ husband; pompous, serious, a know-it-all.
Claire Ganz (F, 30s -40s) - Claire is a smart mouth; seemingly amused by everything
Leonard “Lenny” Ganz (M, 30s – 40s) - Lenny is Claire’s husband; foul-mouthed and outspoken; has a three-page monologue
Cookie Cusack (F, 40s) - Cookie is a host of her own cooking show; garish, a bit ditzy and will be expected to deliver quite a bit of physical comedy.
Ernie Cusack (M, 40s – 50s) - Ernie is Cookie’s husband; a somewhat quiet and calming presence
Glenn Cooper (M, 30s – 40s) - Glenn is a candidate for the State Senate. The TV cameras love him. He is constantly worried about his image.
Cassie Cooper (F, 30s) - Cassie is Glenn’s wife, and constantly annoyed by him; believes in the healing power of crystals.
Officer Ben Welch (M, 40-50) - No nonsense cop; has a couple of smaller monologues.
Officer Connie Pudney (F, 20s) - Welch’s partner. Minimal lines.
