It would be located near Timbercrest commercial area
While efforts to draw new commercial businesses to Lakeville’s Timbercest retail center continue to lag, a change in the city’s plans for the site could soon lead to a major addition of another sort.
Roers Companies, a Minnetonka-based real estate development firm, is in discussions with city planners to construct a 208-unit apartment building on eight undeveloped acres.
The developer made an informal presentation at Jan. 9 Planning Commission work session and came away encouraged by the response, according to Roers principal partner Jeff Koch.
Lakeville Community and Economic Development Director Dave Olson acknowledged that the Planning Commission had a favorable response to the proposal.
The next step in the process is for Roers to submit an official proposal to the Planning Commission, which would call for an amendment to the Timbercrest Planned Unit Development (PUD). It currently calls for the land to be used for a commercial business.
Koch said the city should have that proposal within the next month and that he is confident it will be approved. If so, construction could begin as early as May, with the project to be completed in 14-16 months.
According to Koch, Roers is interested in the site due to its proximity to I-35 as well as the fact that it is within walking distance to shopping and restaurants. It approached the city about changing the PUD, knowing that the land has remained vacant for 20 years.
Koch said Roers has been able to secure the same changes at a number of other sites in the metro area, including Burnsville’s Heart of the City.
The plan for the four-story building calls for 12 efficiency units, 132 one-bedroom apartments, 60 two-bedroom apartments and four three-bedroom apartments to be rented at the market rate.
Amenities include a community lounge, a coffee bistro, heated underground parking and a fitness studio.
The land is at the southeast corner of Timbercrest, adjacent to the Best Buy building that is no longer being used for commercial purposes. The addition of apartments at the site would be consistent with the city’s desire to add multi-family housing along the I-35 corridor.
Avalon Group, which owns Timbercrest, retained two acres of the site along 185th Street for retail/commercial development.
Dean Spiros can be reached at lakeville.thisweek@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.