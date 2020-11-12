State Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, won reelection to his fourth term after last week’s election.
Koznick defeated DFL candidate Erin Preese, a Lakeville Area School District teacher, 56.21% to 43.72%, on a night when Republicans won Senate District 58, House District 58B, and will remain control of the Senate and in the minority of the House.
Koznick, who received 15,158 votes to Preese’s 11,790, said that most of the questions he heard during the campaign were about defunding the police and the riots in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody.
“Early and even before last session, I was working on transit security issues and we knew public safety was getting intolerable,” Koznick said. “Having been a lead on transit safety and receiving the endorsement from Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, this was an easy issue for people to support me. But more relevant is that families are genuinely concerned about the lawlessness and don’t want that to spill in to Lakeville.”
Koznick introduced the Community Safety and Security Act during the Sept. 11 special session. The bill would provide funding to improve safety and security in the Twin Cities metro area and on public transit.
“We have families that work in the downtowns, go there for entertainment or visit friends and of course own property or businesses in the rioted areas, and the riots were close and very real for most of us,” Koznick said. “They see it as weak leadership and policy that has gone too far. If they call the police, they expect someone to answer and the cops to show up to help.”
Koznick said he also heard questions about Republican President Donald Trump.
Trump received more votes than President-elect Joe Biden in Senate District 58, but Trump lost Minnesota, the national Electoral College vote and the popular U.S. vote, though Trump has not conceded the election and is mounting legal challenges.
“At first, Republicans were quietly voting for him, but didn’t want to be public in their support; as summer went on the support became quite obvious and we saw a lot of flags and yard signs,” Koznick said. “Opposition to him was also intense from Democrats, but that was not a surprise.”
A negative perception of Trump did not seem to filter down to local candidates, as Republicans Koznick, Sen.-elect Zach Duckworth and Rep. Pat Garofalo all outperformed Trump in their districts.
Koznick received 3,389 more votes than he did in 2018 (11,769) and 1,467 more than in the last presidential election 2016 (13,691). Preese increased the DFL total by 2,436 from 2018 when Maggie Williams had 9,354 and by 2,938 from 2016 when LeAnn Weikle had 8,852.
The increased totals are due in part to increasing population over the past four years and larger voter turnout.
Koznick said the third most talked-about issue was related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said people were concerned about getting students back in schools, ending Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers and keeping local businesses open.
Koznick said because of the importance of the Senate race, there was a lot more direct mail and social media attention in the district.
“We also aren’t used to negative mail pieces, so I think people were surprised at first, and then ignored it and were turned off by the wildness of it,” Koznick said. “I expected some negative pieces against me, but was also surprised at how much and right up to Election Day. I get why they do it, but shrug it off and ran on my leadership and experience for a challenging future and leadership and experience that delivers results.”
Koznick said that despite the increases in technology and social media, campaigning is still a relationship and in-person experience.
“We campaigned door-to-door, outside and keeping a distance, but also with lots of hand sanitizer and a mask ready,” Koznick said.
Preese
Preese said she heard two main themes when talking to voters – the challenges of 2020 and the distaste for partisan politics.
“People in Lakeville want their kids to have a great education and a safe community,” she said. “People want affordable health care and prescription medications. People want to support small businesses and get our economy back on track. And people want our leaders to get the COVID virus under control so we can return to normal life.”
“As a teacher in Lakeville public schools and a mother to two young kids, I understand how stressful this year has been for working parents. And I share voters’ frustration when partisan politics gets in the way of getting work done at the Capitol. I’ve been talking with voters all across the political spectrum, so I can understand what is most important to people in Lakeville. I believe a representative should actually represent their community’s concerns and priorities, rather than their political party’s talking points.”
She said her campaign made thousands of phone calls to voters over the past few months, in addition to sending handwritten postcards and using a digital media campaign.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
