Sports radio station KFAN-100.3 in the Twin Cities will be broadcasting live from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Mills Fleet Farm in Lakeville during the Toys for Tots drive.
There will be appearances by current Minnesota Vikings players, Vikings cheerleaders and mascot Viktor the Viking.
Radio shows that will be broadcasting during the event include the Power Trip Morning Show with Cory Cove and Chris Hawkey; Paul Allen; the Common Man Dan Cole and Bumper to Bumper with Dan Barreiro.
Visitors can donate an unwrapped toy to be entered into a raffle for Vikings prizes, including autographed items and tickets to the Vikings Museum.
