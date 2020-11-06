Plaintiffs claimed District 194 should have taken action to stop the game
Five counts brought against the Lakeville Area School District in a wrongful death lawsuit were dismissed following the Oct. 15 filing of a summary judgment.
Anoka County Judge Bethany Fountain Lindberg ruled that District 194 was not negligent in its actions with regard to the student-organized Nerf Wars planned for the 2015-16 school year.
On Dec. 4, 2015, Lakeville South High School students Jacob Flynn, 17, and John Price IV, 18, died in a vehicle crash on 225th Street about three miles from the school. Price and two other students in the vehicle were participating in a “kidnapping” of Flynn during the Nerf War at the time of the crash.
The judge said that the plaintiffs – the families of Flynn and Price – did not demonstrate that the district was negligent in executing existing policies and by not adopting an anti-Nerf War policy; that the district failed to supervise or warn students; and that the district failed to report incidents and train its employees.
Gregory Walsh, attorney for the families, said they were extremely disappointed in the decision.
He said a decision about appealing the ruling had not been made as of last week when the newspaper spoke with Walsh.
The court said that the district did not owe a “duty” to the plaintiffs with regard to its school policies since Nerf War was not a school-supported activity in any way; that the district had statutory immunity in four of the five counts, and that the plaintiffs abandoned counts four and five during the proceedings.
The court said in dismissing the first count, which claimed District 194 was negligent in executing existing policies, that “there is no evidence to support that ISD 194 had actual knowledge that Nerf War was being played at school or on school grounds. The death of two students was not foreseeable, and ISD 194 had no duty under this cause of action” in executing existing policies.
The court used similar reasoning of the “lack of foreseeability and lack of duty” in dismissing the count that claimed the district should have had an anti-Nerf War policy.
In dismissing the third count, which claimed District 194 had negligent failure to supervise and protect students, the court said that the school had a proper supervision plan in the parking lot where the “kidnapping” occurred and any staff member “viewing the incident from start to finish would not believe that they would need to intervene.”
District 194 said in a statement after the ruling: “On October 15, 2020, the Dakota County District Court issued an order granting summary judgment in favor of Lakeville Area Schools in a case involving the deaths of Lakeville South High School students Jacob Flynn and John Price in 2015 while engaged in a non-school sponsored Nerf Wars game off school property. This was a tragic car crash but the Court ruled that the School District was not responsible or liable for these deaths.”
Walsh said attorneys on both sides of the case each used “one strike” to eliminate a judge assigned to the case.
He said other judges in Dakota County declined to take the case, so the chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court appointed Fountain Lindberg to the case.
“Every Dakota County judge recused themselves because they knew the facts in the case would put them at odds with constituents,” Walsh said. “We were shocked that every judge punted on this case.”
He said that Fountain Lindberg is a fine judge, but “I disagree with her analysis.”
Walsh said that she cherry picked facts and ignored material facts that all lead to the issue of foreseeability.
He said Fountain Lindberg made scant reference to the testimony of the students who said that the “kidnapping” aspect of Nerf War took place on Lakeville South grounds was routine and that teachers, coaches and cafeteria workers were aware about 300 students were playing the game.
The judge said that students “opined” that teachers knew about the Nerf War but no student testified that they had personally talked to a teacher or administrator, reported anything about the Nerf War to school staff or had anything other than an assumption that teachers knew. The judge said the plaintiffs did not submit evidence to support actual knowledge of Nerf War being played in fall 2015.
Walsh said the facts of the case should be decided by a jury.
Details
Administrative staff, teachers and other school employees testified they were unaware of the Nerf War being played at school and did not see any activities related to the game, which students organized to start on Oct. 31, 2015.
The lawsuit said two Twitter handles @SouthsideNerf and @NorthNerf that provided information about the game were used by students and followed by teachers, the district and others.
The lawsuit said it was commonplace that students would be chased through parking lots, as they were “kidnapped” and brought elsewhere to be “assassinated.”
The plaintiffs said an Oct. 16, 2015, email from Lakeville South activities director Neil Strader to other administrative staff with the subject line “Nerf War” was evidence that staff knew about the game and that the school’s Lakeville Police resource officer should have taken action “to warn, protect or ensure the safety of students … from the dangers of Nerf War.”
Strader said in the email: “With a boy being punched Wednesday during the Nerf War and a police report made, I thought it was worth a conversation at least so all of you are aware that this is going on.”
The court found that the incident referred to in the email was about an incident involving Nerf guns in the community prior to the start of the Nerf War. The court noted that the student-organized Nerf War had occurred in previous years in Lakeville, but it hadn’t since the 2013-14 school year.
In dismissing the second count, which claimed the district should have had an anti-Nerf War policy, the judge said the district did not have “actual notice that students were engaged in Nerf War at school or on school grounds.”
Student organizers had stipulated that school and church properties were safe zones and no Nerf War activity could take place on those properties, except for the “kidnappings.”
The court also noted that parents testified that “they knew their child was a participant in Nerf War and they believed the Nerf War was harmless.” No concerns about the Nerf War were reported to District 194, the court said.
In dismissing the third count, which claimed the district failed to supervise and protect students, the court said that even though there was some degree of roughhousing during the “kidnapping” on the day of the crash, the four students calmed down and “presented as normal students as they left the parking lot.”
One student testified that the “kidnapping” was voluntary and “he just sort of went with it.”
“Even taken in the most favorable light to the plaintiff, supervision could not have prevented the subsequent accident,” the court said.
The court also agreed with District 194 that statutory immunity protects the district in this case with regard to four of the five counts. Statutory immunity protects “government from claims arising from performing or failing to perform a discretionary act, regardless of whether it abused its discretion.”
The lawsuit was brought by the families of Flynn and Price in February 2018. Alexander Hughes, the driver of the vehicle, joined the lawsuit Feb. 6, 2019. Hughes died on Nov. 3, 2019, and upon his death his claims were dismissed against District 194.
The lawsuit sought more than $50,000 for each of five counts of negligence.
No criminal charges were filed in April 2016 after an investigation into the incident. Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said no charges were filed because each participant consented to playing “Nerf War.” The investigation showed the passengers in the vehicle were moving around at the time the car was bumped, causing it to roll.
As the truck traveled west on 225th Street West, approximately one-half mile west of the intersection of Dodd Boulevard, a witness driving a car in the opposite direction told investigators that the truck was approaching her in the wrong lane of traffic when it swerved into the other lane and back again when it started to roll over. The witness immediately stopped and called 911.
