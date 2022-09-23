Everyone needs a little playfulness in their life, and now people in the Lakeville area can find some of it at Whimzy.
Whimzy, a toy store that opened in 2019 in Albert Lea, launched its second location Sept. 9 at 17400 Kenwood Trail just east of Interstate 35 in Lakeville.
The location will have a grand opening celebration Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, with fun, activities and food.
Owner Tami Staker, who bills herself as the chief finder of fun stuff, said opening a store in the Twin Cities was a decision fueled by popular demand.
“Virtually every weekend, we were seeing customers from the south metro area coming to Albert Lea visiting family/friends or just coming through town,” she said. “They were consistently asking if we had a store in the Twin Cities. So, now we do! We’re very excited to be here.”
She said the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce has been awesome at supporting them, and Lakeville’s Cream of the Cakes will be supplying cookies for the grand opening.
Staker said the business was founded on the idea that fun is magic.
“It puts of power of play and wonder into everything we do,” she said. “We believe that laughter and little giggles are essential. They must be heard and experienced daily.”
She said there is fun all around us that can be found in a perfect gift, a cute outfit, a new favorite book, wearing a superhero cape all day, playing restaurant or finding the first star and making a wish.
“It’s time to delight in our everyday lives,” she said. “It’s time to laugh until our sides hurt. It’s time to play.”
More information is at heywhimzy.com.
Staker took some time out recently to answer some questions for the newspaper about the business. Following are her responses.
When was the business founded? How was it started?
Whimzy became Whimzy in September of 2017. We changed the name of the store, product focus, branding, etc. We started by bringing in a nice sampling from a well-known toy vendor. The response was so positive that it encouraged us to move more fully in the direction of toy sales. The next couple of years we brought more and more in and saw even better results. It also met my personal goal of people feeling better going out of the store than they did coming in. It’s pretty difficult to be unhappy in a toy store.
When we bought our Albert Lea store in 2009, it was focused on specialty paper party products (balloons, napkins, plates, cutlery, gifts, etc.). At that time it was called Celebrations. With the big box stores (both Walmart and local grocery stores) offering many of the same items, demand for specialty party products began to decline significantly.
What are the basic services or products that you provide?
We sell toys, books, crafts, games, pretend play (food, dress-up, dolls, etc.). We also have a great selection of baby/toddler toys. We focus on ages newborn to 10/12.
What is a product or service you provide that many people would be surprised to know?
Brands we carry include Lego, Tonies, Hape, Haba, Schylling, Fat Brain, Corolle, Playmobil, Calico Critters, DJECO, JellyCat, Douglas, Manhattan and more. We are always looking for new, unique brands to make the offerings we provide more special. Our intent is to provide something different than what you find at big box stores.
What kind of civic involvement is the company or its employees involved in? Why are you involved in the activities?
We are very involved in our community in Albert Lea. We both either serve or have served on several city commissions, we’ve been asked to participate on different steering committees, work with our local schools and the Albert Lea Main Street board. As we identify areas within Lakeville where we can add value, we will be happy to participate.
What is the most rewarding part about being involved in your field? Why?
Owning a toy store lets you be a real community partner and community resource. We have truly loved that aspect of owning our store. We have learned so much from our community partners and love being of assistance to them. It’s an awesome feeling. And again … when people come into a toy store, they invariably feel better leaving than they did when they arrived. We call that a win!
Why do you like having your business located where it is?
We feel that our store is very visible. You can see it from I-35 and certainly as you drive past. We just need to do our work in having customers find us. That will happen through our regular events each month as well as consistent promotion.
What advice do you have for other business owners either in your own field or generally?
Have fun, believe in what you’re doing and never give up!
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
