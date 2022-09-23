lv whimzy

Whimzy owners helped cut the ribbon with members of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the new business. 

 Photo from the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce

Everyone needs a little playfulness in their life, and now people in the Lakeville area can find some of it at Whimzy. 

Whimzy, a toy store that opened in 2019 in Albert Lea, launched its second location Sept. 9 at 17400 Kenwood Trail just east of Interstate 35 in Lakeville. 

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

