A hot housing market, historic inflation, rapid growth, the voter-approved park bond referendum, and more have led to dynamic push and pull on the 2023 city of Lakeville budget.

The City Council approved on Sept. 6 a preliminary levy increase of 12.4% that if adopted in December would lead to a $120 increase to the city portion of property taxes on the median valued Lakeville residential property of $428,600.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

