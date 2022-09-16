A hot housing market, historic inflation, rapid growth, the voter-approved park bond referendum, and more have led to dynamic push and pull on the 2023 city of Lakeville budget.
The City Council approved on Sept. 6 a preliminary levy increase of 12.4% that if adopted in December would lead to a $120 increase to the city portion of property taxes on the median valued Lakeville residential property of $428,600.
If it wasn’t for a 20% increase in residential home values from payable 2022 to 2023 in Lakeville, the city portion of property taxes for the median home would have decreased by $106, based on the preliminary levy increase of $4.41 million and the city’s tax rate dropping to its lowest level (29.841%) since 2009.
Residential market value increases, which are determined by the Dakota County Assessor’s Office, are being fueled by the roaring housing market that is seeing Twin Cities area homes gobbled up by eager buyers in many instances paying full price or more within a couple of days of a new listing.
The city estimates that the levy will result in an estimated $358 decrease on a commercial property valued at $1 million that increased in value from 2022 to 2023 by 3.7%.
To soften the levy increase, the city will draw down its fund balance reserve by $2.483 million – a similar amount used for the 2022 budget. The year-end 2023 fund balance reserve will be at 52.4% of 2024 budget expenditures, which is above the city’s target range of 40-50%.
A transfer of $1.2 million from the city’s liquor fund, as a result of Lakeville having one of Minnesota’s top performing liquor store operations, also helps reduce the levy.
New home construction, along with commercial and industrial development, is booming in Lakeville, as the city’s tax base has added $1.33 billion in the past five years, leading to the city’s lowest tax rate in 12 years. A lower rate pulls individual property taxes down, since there are more properties to spread the burden.
But all those new homes are leading to an increased demand on city services.
The city has added 23.6% more street and trail miles, and 6.2% more park land from 2010 to 2020. As the population has increased from 55,954 in 2010 to 69,490 in 2020, it’s also led to increased police and fire calls.
In an effort to address the demands, the City Council agreed during its Aug. 22 work session to put into the 2023 budget seven new full-time positions that would start at various target hire dates in 2023.
Those positions include four new police officers, a police crime analyst, fire inspector, and a parks maintenance worker.
The city said general fund expenditures are budgeted to increase 5.5%, of which 2.1% is due to these new positions.
In talking about the recommendation to add the positions, council members noted during the Aug. 22 work session that 2.6% of the levy increase was attributed to the voter-approved park bond.
Police Chief Brad Paulson said during the work session that the new officers are needed due to more complex calls requiring longer time to address, along with additional time due training needs taking officers off the streets.
He said the department would likely be asking for multiple new officer hires in the years to come as the city continues to grow.
Paulson said it would be best to stagger the hiring of the police officers to two in May and two in November, in an effort to capture the deepest pool of candidates at times following typical law enforcement graduation dates.
Council Member John Bermel, a former police officer, said he doesn’t want the city to fall behind, especially in providing adequate public safety.
The hires, Council Member Michelle Volk said, are an investment in the safety of this community.
Council Member Luke Hellier said during the Sept. 6 regular meeting that the budget is efficient and effective in funding the core services of police, fire and parks.
One discussion the council tabled for another time is the staff suggestion that the city hire six full-time firefighters in an effort to address the difficulty in attracting and retaining paid-on-call firefighters.
It is possible that a federal grant could fund the firefighters’ salaries for three years, but that hinges on a successful application this year.
City Administrator Justin Miller said the city would have to retain the firefighters after the grant funding ran out.
The levy amount can only be reduced between now and the time of a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Finance Director Jerilyn Erickson said they are going to continue to look at the estimates for the year end and make adjustments if possible to reduce the levy.
