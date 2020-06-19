But just when Golden Ridge Stables was set to offer more lessons and camp, the COVID-19 pandemic entered the United States and shut down schools, government operations and many businesses in March.
While the behind-the-scenes work continued at the Lakeville horse-riding facility, much of the operation was limited.
With Minnesota’s stay-at-home order having expired and the state loosening restrictions on business this month, Golden Ridge Stables owners have worked hard to open its offerings back up for a busy summer of classes, camps and training for members.
Owners Tom and Ann Graney Hoffmann took some time recently to answer a few questions about the operation. Following are their responses.
When was the business founded? How was it started?
Golden Ridge Stables began in 1972 and was owned by Jack and Dorothy Roberts. They had show Tennessee walking horses and wanted to keep them all in one place. In 1986, Jack was retiring and sold Golden Ridge to Tom and Ann Graney Hoffmann. Since 1986, Golden Ridge Stables has offered riding lessons, summer camps, boarding and training.
What are some other milestones in the company?
The lesson program began because I had collected a variety of older show horses that needed jobs, so I hired an instructor and now the program boasts four instructors who give 100 lessons/week to youth and ladies of all ages and abilities. Some riders just want to learn new skills and some riders want to compete. We say, “Horses are a life skill like golf, tennis and swimming, so we want our riders to be able to ride until they are 80!”
This is the ninth straight year Golden Ridge Youth Teams have been champion or reserve in the Arabian Horse Association’s Regional Youth Team Tournament. In fact, our Youth Team earned the most points in the entire nation in 2019.
Through the years, many GRS riders have gone on to win locally, regionally and even nationally. Of the riders who began riding at Golden Ridge, over 129 riders have won a top 10 or better at the national level and over 287 have won a top five award at the regional level!
What are the basic services or products that you provide?
In addition to our popular lesson program, we offer Horse Mania Summer Camp, Pony Camp (for horse enthusiasts who are finishing kindergarten or first grade), leasing options unique to our program, horse boarding and full-service training for Arabians and Half Arabians.
What is a product or service you provide that many people would be surprised to know?
We host the Lakeville community at a large National Night Out event on the first Tuesday in August. We have “pony rides,” play games, have live demonstrations and a hay ride. The event is free and lots of fun!
We have a mascot named Stella who joins us at many events each year! She gets lots of hugs and high-fives from youngsters she meets.
What kind of civic involvement is the company or its employees involved in? Why are you involved in the activities?
We value community service because we enjoy sharing our passion for horses with others.
We have partnered with the city of Lakeville Parks and Recreation department for many years with our Calling All Horse Lovers day camp. We enjoy taking part in the Lakeville Sports & Activities Festival and Family Fun Night. We’ve even done the Pan-O-Prog parade!
Within the horse community, our owner and instructors have given countless hours to leadership positions in various local horse organizations. Our GRS Youth Team regularly gets asked to volunteer for Equi Mania at the Minnesota State Fair and help at many horse related events.
What is the most rewarding part about being involved in your field? Why?
Sharing our passion for horses is always rewarding because horses are good for the soul. It’s very gratifying to see riders learn good basic skills on beloved school horses. It’s also rewarding to see riders work hard, have a good ride and win a ribbon. The neat thing about the horse industry is its diversity; there’s something for everyone.
Why do you like having your business located where it is?
We love Lakeville! The city and community are supportive, we are conveniently located, and we have made lifelong friends here.
Give us a background on the owner of the business.
Co-owner Ann Graney Hoffmann grew up in Apple Valley, graduated with a degree in business administration and equestrian science from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri, and married her husband Tom in April 1986 which is the same month they purchased Golden Ridge! She serves on the Minnesota Horse Council as the second vice president and on the Tri State Horsemen’s Association as the first vice president. In 2016, she was named Tri State’s Horse Person of the Year.
Co-owner, originally raised on a cattle farm from Missouri, Tom is a district account manager senior sales director for CHS Transportation but manages to be the jack of all trades at Golden Ridge. He maintains the facility, fixes things, purchases all hay, and keeps the machinery going when it gets to 40 below!
All of our instructors have college degrees, experience in a variety of horse activities, and are good teachers. They are passionate about horses and love to share their knowledge with riders and their families.
We are very fortunate to have had great staff over the years. It truly takes a village to keep GRS going!
How did you capitalize the business and how do you strive to maintain a thriving business?
We try to stay true to our core business, which is #TeachingMNtoRide by offering excellent instruction to each and every student. We work hard 24/7 to take good care of our horses. And we try to share our passion for horses with as many people as we can through events, visits or volunteering.
What advice do you have for other business owners either in your own field or generally?
Get involved in associations in your business field, always give back to your industry and help make your community better. Work hard, be honest and do your best every day!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.