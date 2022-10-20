Candidates in House District 57B, which includes a portion of Lakeville, are Jeff Witte, the Republican endorsed candidate, and Erin Preese, the DFL-endorsed candidate. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Erin Preese
Age: 41
Family: Two daughters in fourth grade and seventh grade
Occupation: English Language Teacher in Lakeville Public Schools
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from UW-Eau Claire, Master’s degree in teaching from Hamline University, Post-graduate work at UC-San Diego
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Gifted Services Leadership Committee member, Governing Relations Advocacy Committee member, Public Education Lead for Minnesota chapter of the non-partisan gun violence prevention organization, Moms Demand Action; South Metro Group Lead for Moms Demand Action; Accelerated Reading program volunteer; Lakeville Girl Scout leader volunteer; Reading Partners volunteer
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Our schools are a huge part of what makes Lakeville a great community. Unfortunately, public education has been underfunded for decades. In addition to budget cuts, the Legislature continually passes unfunded mandates which means we have to pull from our general education fund to cover the costs. By fully funding schools, we could lower class sizes, hire more reading and math tutors, supply curricular and educational materials that are often paid for by teachers out-of-pocket, and increase the number of school counselors and educational support professionals. We also should expand access to broadband internet so all students can learn online.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
The government should not interfere in our most personal decisions. Women should have control over their own reproductive health, not politicians. I would want to codify access to contraception and abortion in the State Constitution so we don’t again experience the consequences of a court case being overturned. Women are at risk when they don’t have access to the full spectrum of pregnancy care. We’re now the only state in the region that can provide this health care, and we’ll need leaders who will support overworked clinics.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
Gun violence is a public health epidemic and we must do more to protect our children and our communities. Gun violence is currently the No. 1 cause of death for children in the U.S. I’ve been a longtime advocate of gun safety legislation, including background checks on all gun sales, red flag/emergency protective orders, and safe storage laws. These laws have been proven to save lives and do not infringe on the rights of responsible gun owners.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Yes, Minnesota’s elections are safe and secure. We need to protect the provisions that make our voting system one of the best in the country. Same-day registration and mail-in voting are critical to supporting access to our democracy to everyone across the state, regardless of zip code, ability, race, or age.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
Every child who walks into our school deserves to feel safe and welcome - no exceptions. As an English language teacher, I work with students who come from many different cultural, racial, religious, and linguistic backgrounds. I see how important it is for my students to feel like they belong and that their teachers care about them. One way we can do this is to ensure that teachers have a broad understanding of how our cultural backgrounds impact us and how they shape our understanding of the world around us. Teaching in a culturally competent way also helps prepare our students for the diverse world we live in and the global workforce they will navigate in the future.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
When politicians play political games at the Capitol, working families and seniors lose. My focus will be on finding common ground and building common sense solutions that make government work better for us.
I would like to see a two-pronged approach to our budget surplus. First, we should give immediate relief to people who have been struggling financially by ending the tax on Social Security benefits, expanding the child tax credit, and sending rebate checks directly to middle class workers. Second, we should invest in public education and infrastructure that will benefit us all long-term.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
We could do so much to make Minnesota a better place to live. I would prioritize making health care accessible and affordable and bring down the price of prescriptions. I would ensure our students get the world class education they deserve by fully funding our schools, which would also reduce the need for local tax levies. I would work for targeted tax relief for middle income workers, families, and seniors. I support funding police and getting first responders the resources they need, while also enacting proactive crime prevention programs. And we could pass common sense gun violence prevention legislation that would make our schools and our communities safer.
Jeff Witte
Age: 56
Family: Wife, Jennifer and daughters, Lexie, Lauren and Hallie
Occupation: Retired police sergeant
Education: Winona State University-Bachelor of Science; University of St. Thomas-Masters police leadership, administration and education
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have served on the Lakeville Planning Commission for six years and with the last two years as the chair. I also served as the president of Minnesota Thunder Academy, a youth soccer club.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
State government should work together with local school districts to make sure schools have the resources they need to succeed. However, a solid educational experience requires much more than just funding. Schools need to focus efforts on teaching the basics like reading, science, and math while dropping politically divisive and controversial curriculum. They also need to engage with the community and make sure that the voices of parents and families are heard loud and clear in our schools. Lakeville does a good job of this and can be a model for healthy partnerships between schools and community.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Regardless of your opinion on Roe v. Wade, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in 1995 that our state constitution protects the right to abortion in Minnesota. Therefore, abortion will remain legal here unless that ruling is overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court or via referendum by Minnesota voters.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
There are dozens of laws on the books in Minnesota related to illegal gun sales and illegal possession of firearms. I would support legislation that increases penalties for those who violate these laws and work with county attorneys to make sure that their offices have the resources they need to adequately prosecute offenders.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Yes, I am. Minnesota has a strong tradition of high voter turnout as we take civic duty and engagement very seriously here. Any changes to election law in Minnesota should have broad bipartisan support from the House, Senate, and Governor.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
It would be difficult to comment on the specifics of legislation that has been proposed in another state without ever seeing the bill, understanding the context of what inspired the bill, and more. However, when it comes to educating students in Minnesota, I think we should have the absolute best and most qualified teachers teaching Minnesota kids, regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, etc.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I think that we need to stop demonizing people and treat one another with respect. When people start the conversation by calling the other side names like “extreme” or “wrong,” then they aren’t trying find a solution to the problems facing our state. On the surplus, we need to prioritize Minnesota’s families. Many are struggling with the record inflation and gas prices — not to mention the high cost of college or health care. I believe that families know best what to do with their money. That’s why I support giving it back to Minnesota families through permanent meaningful tax cuts.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
I’m not running to represent a party; I’m running to represent the citizens of Lakeville. If I am fortunate enough to be elected to be their voice, I will advocate for the things they have told me they care about: permanent tax relief — including eliminating the tax on Social Security — supporting teachers, ensuring parents have a voice in our schools, and prioritizing public safety by supporting law enforcement and holding criminals accountable.
