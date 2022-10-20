Candidates in House District 57A, which includes Lakeville, Credit River, Elko New Market, Eureka Township and New Market Township, are incumbent Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, and Greg Henningsen, the DFL endorsed candidate from Lakeville. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Greg Henningsen
Age: 52
Family: Wife Lisa, Isabella and Jacob children
Occupation: Self employed HVAC contractor
Education: Residential HVAC Diploma Hennepin Technical College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I was, much to my surprise, nominated and endorsed at my first ever DFL Senate district convention in April. This is my first political experience.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
My wife is a fifth-grade teacher. I know that what is good for the teachers is good for the students. Teachers right now need a lot of help. Students need a lot of help. More Special Education, paraprofessionals, counselors and substitute teachers need to be hired. The state needs to fully fund education in an equitable way from Minneapolis and St. Paul to smallest districts outstate. While interviewing for their endorsement, Education Minnesota members told me they need $4.3 billion in funding. I believe them. We should have never got this far behind. There is no better investment.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
The only changes I would support would be ones that increase accessibility for anyone seeking safe, legal abortions. I would support any effort to further solidify this right in our state.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I would support new gun sales to require registration and need to be transfered. Much like with an automobile. Ban high capacity magazines, modifications that enable automatic firing and ghost guns. I would support big penalties to the aforementioned items. I would also support the prioritization of getting illegal guns off the streets of Minneapolis and St. Paul in particular, statewide as well. The foundation of this effort is to greatly reduce gun homicides.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Minnesota has one of the best voting systems in the nation. While there’s room for continuous improvement in any process, I am satisfied with our election security.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
That bill is ridiculous. That idea is ridiculous. I would not support anything that resembles it.
I take the wording of this to be intentionally vague. Leaving out the word “white” is game playing. Training that causes white people to feel ... would be the way to write it to clarify the intent.
I do support cultural competency training.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We fix legislative gridlock by addressing partisan contentiousness. Lawmakers that don’t immediately prioritize this effort should be dealt with by the voters. To move away from gridlock and toward collaboration we need to listen to the other side with curiosity to understand, while making every effort to build relationships. Now for the hard part: holding our own side accountable. Please see Braver Angels.
Spend the money on infrastructure, education, health care, housing and initiatives to support Minnesotans from cradle to career. Initiatives from affordable child care to affordable job training or college. Please see The Minnesota Equity Blueprint.
End the tax on Social Security benefits.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
To include the minority party in building solid, lasting solutions that help all Minnesotans. Voters need to vote out partisan dividers. The people have the power. Politicians want more than anything to win. Voters can change the incentives of politicians. When politicians see that the only way to get votes is to prioritize reversing polarization, they will do just that. We the people have our work to do as well. See Braver Angels. We can quit media outlets that seek to divide us. The media will give us what we want just like politicians and corporations. The people have the power. It is exercised through our choices and actions. Ranked Choice Voting and term limits will help.
Jon Koznick, incumbent
Age: 50
Family: Married almost 25 years to wife Patty, two high school daughters
Occupation: Self employed real estate management
Education: Saint Cloud State University, College of Business, marketing
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Current State Representative since 2015, various volunteer and community and civic engagement
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Parents ideas and voices matter. Many school districts have failed at listening to parents and that needs to be corrected at local school board levels. I will continue to fight for curriculum transparency, so parents and the community know what’s being taught. Test scores are falling and it’s simply not acceptable to blame it on COVID and shrug it off. Schools need to refocus on kids learning and prioritize reading, writing, math, and science. We need students ready for the workforce and not turning kids into political activist. Re-focus on the basics.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Abortion is very personal choice. The fact is that the ability to obtain an abortion in Minnesota is strongly protected in state supreme court and other court rulings. It has become less regulated and easier to obtain in the last year and that will not change. It’s disheartening to see the rhetoric being used by Democrats to instill fear for political advantage on this issue. Minnesotans are more affected and concerned about record high inflation, about rising violent crime that is up over 20% and children’s learning loss and mental health due to devastating school closures and distance learning.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
We need to enforce the laws we have, and hold repeat offenders accountable! I have supported and co-authored bills that Democrats have opposed, which increase the penalty for an illegal transfer of a firearm to an ineligible person to a felony level offense. Another bill is to require a court to confirm, through a compliance hearing that an individual who is subject to firearm removal order has in fact turned over any firearms. We should focus on these commonsense ideas and protect and recognize the 2nd amendment right of citizens and stop attacking law abiding gun owners.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
We need to reinstall confidence of the electorate and make sure our sacred right to vote is upheld and has integrity. I have co-authored amendments and bills to make our elections more secure including Voter ID other reforms.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
No constituent has asked me about this law passed in another state. See my answer to the first question on education. This a biased question that covers for Democrat’s abysmal record on riots and crime, a failing economy that is hurting families hard and will get worse. This type of bias in “mainstream media” is why there is low distribution and trust of papers like this. It’s embarrassing that this paper didn’t ask about issues most people are concerned with – crime, inflation, the surplus and taxes! We need to return the surplus to taxpayers and hold the line on spending.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We need leadership change in the governor’s office and the Minnesota House of Representatives. Further, we also need to bring smaller, single-issue bills to the floor for votes and not hold over omnibus bills for overall negotiations. Under Democratic House control, they even had a large tax bill that went from a final reading without debate, straight to a vote! It included a wasteful $250 some million to redo the State office building, $6 million for a land bridge over I-94 and more train routes. That is lazy way to run the chamber and damages the institution and democracy.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Regardless of party control, our priorities should be returning the surplus with permanent tax reform, including eliminating the tax on Social Security income to offset inflation. I will work to also weed out fraud and make sure tax dollars are not being wasted. We will support our police and work to fight the rise in violent crime. Students in our area deserve the same amount of funding as a student in Minneapolis, we will advocate for better allocation of resources and work to reverse learning loss. We must reform the emergency powers so that they cannot be abused again.
