Third-place 2022 election finisher not among finalist group; council split on support for finalists Wolter, Majorowicz

After supporters of 2022 Lakeville City Council candidate Richard Henderson made another appeal to the council Monday night to consider appointing the third-place finisher in November’s election to an open seat, the council continued the appointment process without Henderson among the pool of candidates and were split in their support of finalists Dan Wolter and Jenna Majorowicz.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

