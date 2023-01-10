Third-place 2022 election finisher not among finalist group; council split on support for finalists Wolter, Majorowicz
After supporters of 2022 Lakeville City Council candidate Richard Henderson made another appeal to the council Monday night to consider appointing the third-place finisher in November’s election to an open seat, the council continued the appointment process without Henderson among the pool of candidates and were split in their support of finalists Dan Wolter and Jenna Majorowicz.
Monday’s work session in the Lake Marion Conference Room at City Hall was attended by about a dozen Henderson supporters, who spoke up near the beginning of the meeting after Council Member Joshua Lee acknowledged the city received a petition with 485 signatures urging the council to appoint Henderson to the seat that was vacated after Council Member Luke Hellier was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 3.
After Henderson supporters peppered the council with their grievances regarding the process to not include the 2022 candidate among the finalists who were interviewed Jan. 3, some left the room in disgust.
They said they felt the 12,277 votes Henderson received, which was 782 behind second-place winner Lee (13,059), was alone enough to indicate the will of Lakeville residents to appoint Henderson, a business magazine publisher and a retired Navy senior military officer. They described the council’s action to include Wolter, Majorowicz and Pat Kaluza as finalists among 10 applicants as ignoring voters.
Council members expressed concerns over setting a precedent by appointing a third-place winner to an open seat after a recent election and the cost to hold a special election.
Volk said she would have preferred holding a special election to fill the seat, but she was the only council member who supported that approach.
She said she did not support appointing a candidate who lost a recent election, saying that when the Lakeville Area School Board did that several years ago, “the public went nuts” in opposition to the selection.
Council members said they were following an appointment process to fill the vacancy similar to what happened in 2013 when a council member was elected mayor.
Henderson supporters argued that this situation is different, as Henderson was a clear third-place finisher earning 25.91% of the vote. Lee had 27.46% and Council Member Michelle Volk had 33.19% to be reelected to two, four-year terms available in the election.
They said they were disgusted that, at a minimum, Henderson was not among the finalists who were interviewed.
After Henderson supporters voiced their concerns, the council continued with the meeting, which resulted in Hellier and Volk indicating their preference to appoint Wolter, a government relations director for Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc., and Lee and Council Member John Bermel supporting Majorowicz, a senior product owner for Utah-based HealthEquity – a business health care benefits administrator.
The council discussed options to break the tie, which included either one council member changing their preference or Hellier casting a tie-breaking vote, as provided for in state law.
Bermel said they were all strong finalists, and his choice between Majorowicz and Wolter was very close. He said he could support Wolter due to his skill set having served on the Metropolitan Council, in state government, and as chair of Lakeville’s Cultivate as Sense of Community Task Force.
During the council’s Tuesday, Jan. 17, meeting the council will officially declare the vacancy and consider a separate resolution to fill the appointment. The resolution will not include a candidate’s name, as a council member will have to nominate a candidate, and the council will vote on the nomination.
Wolter previously served as a senior advisor for Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, director of communications for Republican Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty and was a member of the Metropolitan Council from March 2005-11.
He is a member of the Lakeville Finance Committee and the Minnesota Zoo Board.
Majorowicz said in her resume that she is a seasoned IT program manager. She is a member of the Lakeville Planning Commission.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
