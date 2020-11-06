Former Apple Valley police captain outpolled Wheeler
The Lakeville City Council will have one new member after the start of the year.
Incumbent City Council Member Luke Hellier was re-elected along with newcomer John Bermel, according to unofficial results from Dakota County.
Hellier has served on the council since 2016. Bermel will replace Council Member Brian “Baldy” Wheeler, who served one term on the council.
Bermel is director of Security and Emergency Management at Carleton College in Northfield and is a retired Apple Valley Police captain.
Hellier, a senior account executive at Minneapolis-based Public Affairs Company, earned 13,156 votes or 25.20% and upped his vote total from four years ago (11,083 or 25.43% in a six-way race for two seats). There were eight candidates in 2020.
Bermel had 8,971 votes or 17.18%, and Wheeler was third with 8,682 votes or 16.63%.
Other candidates’ vote totals and percentages were: Richard Henderson 7,811 and 14.96%; Mike Robole 4,778 and 9.15%; Sham (Hesham Shaaban) 3,176 and 6.08%; Gerald “Jerry” Yasgar 2,902 and 5.56%; and Robert Vandenbos 2,408 and 4.61%.
There were 330 write-ins.
Hellier said during his campaign that public safety was the No. 1 issue among voters.
He said having adequate resources for police and fire is a top concern, along with maintaining infrastructure and roads and being responsible with spending taxpayer funds.
He said he knocked on several thousand doors in Lakeville, but he didn’t start that effort until about June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2016, he said he started knocking on doors in March. He said one of the aspects of the pandemic is that he was able to talk to many more people during the day since they were working from home.
Hellier also engaged with voters with virtual town halls, videos and social media posts.
He said voters were very engaged this year. He said he received many more direct phone calls of people telling him what they think is important. He also noted that more than four times the amount of views were logged for this year’s Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce City Council Candidate Forum than in 2016.
“That was great to see,” Hellier said. “It is fun to have these conversations.”
One of the reasons, he said it was important to engage with voters in Lakeville is because there are 4,000 new eligible voters in Lakeville due to growth since 2016. Those are people who might not know who the City Council members are or what issues they are addressing.
He said when he asks people why they moved to Lakeville they say it is because of the schools, the parks and the natural resources.
With two of those aspect under the control of the city, Hellier said he asks people how they can be improved.
The city has been talking about putting forth a bond referendum to pay for improvements to parks and open spaces, and that conversation will continue in 2021.
After the election, Hellier said there will be many other issues to address. One of the primary ones will be how to continue to support local businesses through the pandemic.
There are still restrictions on indoor capacity at restaurants and other businesses. With cold weather coming, Hellier said the city and its residents are going to have to work harder to support these businesses.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
