Long journey ends with a virtual ceremony
When Lakeville high school seniors started the 2019-20 school year in September, they didn’t ever imagine it would end up like this.
After the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S. in early 2020, it swelled to a point that in-person classes were canceled in mid-March, and distance learning began.
Schools were ordered to remain closed for the rest of the academic year and scores of class of 2020 events were canceled or moved online in April and May.
Spring sports and activities, prom, awards ceremonies and more could not be held since gatherings were restricted to 10 or fewer people to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The class of 2020’s graduation ceremony will also be a virtual experience, as commencement exercises for the Lakeville Area Learning Center, Lakeville South, Lakeville North will to held with graduates and families tuning in on cable access TV or online at 5, 6, and 8 p.m., respectively, Saturday, June 6.
“I know how hard this has been for you,” Baumann said in a message to graduates. “Despite the challenges you faced these last couple months, take pride in knowing that you made it. You are graduating! No pandemic can ever take that away from you. And no modified graduation ceremony - virtual or otherwise - can diminish the importance and significance of your accomplishments.”
But that won’t be all.
A 10-mile long parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and a setup of a stage at each of the high school locations for students to walk across it and have professional photos taken will be Sunday, June 7.
The parade honoring the class of 2020 will include fire trucks, police cars, vehicles driven by school district staff and more.
Seniors and their families can watch the parade along the route.
Students will have specific times to arrive at their high schools to have their photos taken 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 7 at a covered stage set up at the football fields and the ALC.
The virtual commencement ceremony will be broadcast on Charter Channel 188, LETV Live Stream, YouTube – Lakeville Area Public Schools (closed captioned) and Facebook @LakevilleAreaSchools
DVDs of the commencement ceremonies will be available for sale after June 6 and all proceeds will be donated to the high school student video clubs.
Diplomas will be mailed after June 6.
