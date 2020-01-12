gen knights free throw c.jpg

The Knights of Columbus Lakeville Council 8367 held its annual free throw contest Friday, Jan. 3, at Lakeville North High School. A number of students ages 9 to 14 participated in the competition. The winners, in ascending age, are: girls Lauren Robison, Piper Ohnstad, Elizabeth Payne, Clara Mueller, Addison Dorow and boys Aidan Shian, Luke Werwie, Casey Fliehe, Matt Mulcahy, Ben Weaver, and Tyler Christianson.

