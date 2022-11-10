Winners will take their seats in 2023
The Lakeville Area School Board will have four new members in 2023 after Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Brian Thompson and Bree Schindele were winners in the Nov. 8 election.
Two board incumbents – Cinta Schmitz and Robin Richards – did not file in the 2022 race, while Board Member Kathy Lewis did, and finished in fifth place.
Anderson received the most votes at 12,969 or 16.33%, Kim Baker was second at 12,363 or 15.56%, Brian Thompson third at 11,508 or 14.49% and Bree Schindele fourth with 11,237 or 14.15%, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State.
The other three candidates finished in this order: Lewis 10,918, 13.74%; Marilee Jager 10,260, 12.92%, and Andy Lundblad 9,919, 12.49%
There were 266 write-ins.
Anderson, Baker, Thompson and Schindele will join the board that will add a seventh member in 2023. District 194 voters approved adding a seventh member in November 2021 when Schmitz won a election to replace Zach Duckworth. Duckworth was elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2020.
This was the first time that five of the candidates had run for District 194 School Board, and three of those candidates won. Lewis has run in several elections having served on the School Board from 1990-2012 and since 2015, and Anderson ran in the 2021 special election.
All four of the winning candidates are parents of current District 194 students.
“Representing the interests of the students, families, and staff of our great district is an honor and privilege that I will take seriously,” Anderson wrote in an email to the newspaper Wednesday morning. “Campaigning afforded me the opportunity to connect with so many stakeholders in our community, and I look forward to the opportunity to build on those connections.”
“I have worked my entire career as a teacher in public schools and am humbled by the opportunity to serve on the School Board,” Baker wrote in an email to the newspaper Wednesday morning. “I understand the importance of this role and look forward to supporting all students and staff at Lakeville Area Schools. One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Be the change you wish to see in the world.’ I believe we can each make the world a better place by choosing to do something, no matter how small, to help another person. I want to use my time on the board to continue to help others in our community.”
Anderson has worked for over a decade in the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System, currently serving the nation’s veterans as a neuropsychologist and as the director of Neuropsychology Training.
“As a mental health provider for the VA, I have the background and expertise to advocate for proper funding to better support mental health resources in our schools,” she said. “I will support social-emotional learning and other initiatives aimed to make more welcoming school communities for all. I will also support efforts that aim to improve recruitment and retention of high quality educators and staff in our district.”
Anderson has been a District 194 Multi-District Collaborative Council member since 2020.
Baker is an elementary special services supervisor and has worked in public education her whole career. For the past five years, Baker has been the special education parent liaison for District 194.
“As parents, we all want someone to stand up and be a voice for our children,” she said. “I started my advocacy journey volunteering for the district through the Special Education Advisory Council to strengthen the district special education process and build a more inclusive school culture for students and their families. Through this work, I connected with so many families throughout Lakeville Area Schools and am honored to continue my service to the community as a School Board member.”
Baker is chair of the Special Education Advisory Council, which she has been a member of for the past eight years.
Thompson has more than 15-plus years of health care corporate leadership experience working and consulting for small, medium, and Fortune 10 companies. He said his background includes enterprise strategy, executive governance, and portfolio and program management. He has a business degree and Master of Business Administration from St. Cloud State University.
Schindele has a Master’s degree in early childhood, a K-6 teaching license, a coaching certificate and a Bachelor of Arts degree in interdisciplinary studies: graphic design.
Schindele teaches preschool at her home childcare business.
Other members who will continue to be on the School Board in 2023 are David Anderson, Judy Keliher and Terry Lind.
Results of the election are unofficial until they are canvassed by the School Board at its Nov. 18 special meeting.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
