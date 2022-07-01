Event includes carnival, parades, sports tournaments, family fun
A full slate of Panorama of Progress events are slated to enliven downtown Lakeville and other venues throughout town during the 56th annual summer festival July 4-10.
The Grand Parade at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Fourth of July fireworks, carnival rides, tournaments, music, games and more are on tap for young and old alike.
For those looking to get in on the action, some registration deadlines are still available for signing up. People can participate in events such as tournaments for softball, archery, pickleball and sand volleyball. More information about registration is at panoprog.org.
For the younger set, there will be events such as the Kiddie Parade, Baby Crawl-A-Thon, Big Wheel Races, Pet Show, Pedal Tractor Pull and the Ping-Pong Ball Drop.
People of many ages can participate in two different runs. The Cruise Night Mile will happen right before Cruise Night in downtown Lakeville on Friday, July 8. The following day the Pan-O-Prog Run will be at Casperson Park.
The Pan-O-Prog Board of Directors and subcommittees have been meeting multiple times per month since September to plan all of the fun.
“This is required to ensure proper preparation, focus and planning that reaches the goal of presenting an exciting town festival considered to be one of the best in the state,” said Pan-O-Prog Board Member Paul Jacobus.
He said Team Pan-O-Prog is comprised of 30 passionate volunteers who coordinate all aspects of the festival.
Jacobus said total planning hours for all volunteers exceeds 1,500, and the festival volunteer work adds to this number.
“We encourage festival goers to check out our many unique events that showcase our great Lakeville Parks system as well as organizations involved with the festival,” he said. “In addition to numerous sports related park and rec events, there are several youth activities.”
Fireworks
It all gets started with a bang, during the Fireworks & Family Fun on the Fourth of July at Century Middle School. Before the fireworks are shot off at dusk, activities will include live music by IV Play, inflatables, and concessions.
The new Family Tailgate event will kick off Tuesday, July 5, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center and Alternative Learning Center parking lot. Slated from 5-8:30 p.m., it will include free food, drinks, rock-climbing, archery, yard games, and a photo booth.
“Recognizing that we have a growing number of young families in the Lakeville community, this was the perfect event to roll out for 2022,” Jacobus said. “Berean Baptist Church is excited to host this new Pan-O-Prog event for the whole family.”
Another new event series, the Festival of Asian Nations will start 12 noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the new Phoenix Hall Event Center, 20732 Holt Ave.
The event will include lunch ($15), fashion, cooking demonstrations, origami crafts, a market, food trucks and dancing, including some instruction on how to belly dance.
The festival will continue for the next three nights July 7-9 from 4-10 p.m. (11 p.m. on Saturday) with a market, food trucks and a dance party.
“Team Pan-O-Prog sees this as the start of what will be more diverse immersive event experiences offered during Pan-O-Prog in addition to the festival’s long standing events,” Jacobus said.
Bingo and more
The Lions Club’s Beer, Brats & Bingo will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Lakeville Area Arts Center grounds.
For the bingo night, the Lions will hand out more than $25,000 in prizes over dozens of games, as the tent has been super sized at 9,000 square feet to accommodate 2,000 people. There will be two $1,000 coverall games sponsored by Lakeville’s Outdoor GreatRoom Company and the Staupe family in memory of Dr. Sara Staupe Holzgen.
“Beer, Brats, and Bingo as well as all Pan-O-Prog events hold special memories, and the family wanted to put up the funds to celebrate her memory with all the people of Lakeville,” said Jacobus, also a Lions member.
The food menu will include brats, burgers, pork sandwiches and hot dogs.
The Lions beer tent will also feature music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, including performances on the respective nights by Lakeville’s Tim Howe; honkytonk band Trailer Trash and Dan Ristrom and the Big Throwdown; and Nashville Night featuring Lakeville native Erin Grand and J.T. and the Gunslingers.
J.T. and the Gunslingers are a country rock band from southwest Minnesota who are back by popular demand.
On Saturday afternoon, the Lions Craft Brew Review opens earlier than usual at 11 a.m., as it will feature 30-plus brewers, and added this year will be Bloody Marys and mimosas with music starting at 1 p.m. by Trailer Trash.
Babe’s Music Bar & Grill will have its Indoor Dance on Thursday, July 7, with the Self Titled Band.
The next two nights of music at Babe’s features Top 40 pop and rock band Good for Gary on Friday and the Johnny Holm Band on Saturday. Good for Gary plays songs from artists such as Iggy Azalea, Taylor Swift, and Macklemore, while Johnny Holm cranks out tunes from the 60s to today.
Cars will be the focus of attention during the Cruise Night on Friday, July 8, and the following day during the Car Show in downtown Lakeville.
Since one can’t have cool cars without a musical backdrop, there will be two bands on the Citizens Bank MN Stage on Market Plaza on Cruise Night. Soviet Machines will play from 4-6:45 p.m. and Rhino takes over from 8-11 p.m. Rhino is billed as a Top 40 rock band, playing hits from artists such as Prince, the Stray Cats, Big and Rich, Hall and Oates and U2.
If music doesn’t fit the mood, high flying and body slamming action will be in the squared circle on Cruise Night when Steel Domain Wrestling rings the bell at 8 p.m. on its matches near the Fun Fair Carnival. The event is free and is billed as family friendly.
On Saturday, the Citizens Bank MN Stage on Market Plaza will have the Southside Kool Jazz Combo starting at 11 a.m., followed by Willy Wisely, Scarlet Goodbye and Mr. Peabody from 7:30-10:30 p.m. The latter covers the likes of Don Henley, Chicago and Kansas.
Free shuttle bus transportation will be available from the Lakeville North High School parking lot to downtown Lakeville from 4:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, and 1:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9.
More fun
The Pan-O-Prog Carnival runs Thursday, 5-11 p.m.; Friday, noon-11 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Discount carnival passports will be available for purchase until 4 p.m. July 7. There are a limited number of passports at each store; no rain checks. Passports are $49 (cash only) in advance and are available at all three Lakeville Cub locations, City Hall Parks and Recreation window (credit card option) and Ace Hardware downtown Lakeville. Passports are for unlimited rides for all four days. Cost is $55 at the gate. All mechanical rides are included with the passport. Individual ride tickets will be available on-site.
The Junior Royalty event was June 28, and the Miss Lakeville Scholarship program will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6. The cost to attend the program at Lakeville South High School is $10, and it requires a Pan-O-Prog button to attend.
Official Pan-O-Prog buttons, which are required for participation in some events, can be purchased at various locations in Lakeville until Friday, July 8. They include Ace Hardware, Babe’s Music Bar, City Hall, Cub Foods – Heritage, Cedar and Kenwood Trail; Kwik Trip stores, Lakeville Liquor stores, Lakeville Heritage Center, Tapestry Coffee and several POP events including the information booth downtown.
One of the events people will definitely want a button for is the Medallion Hunt. The prize is $250 cash for finding the medallion that is hidden on public property in Lakeville, but not in any of the following parks – Aronson, Antlers, Casperson, James Jensen, Steve Michaud, or Downtown Plaza.
The first clue will be published in the July 1 special POP edition in this newspaper. The next clues will be published each day starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at panoprog.org and facebook.com/panoprog.
It is not necessary to damage or destroy any property to find the medallion. Instructions about what to do when the treasure is found are printed on the back of the medallion. In the event the medallion is not found, the hunt will conclude at 8 a.m. July 11.
The annual Pan-O-Prog Run will have races for all ages July 9 at Casperson Park.
Races include a 1-mile (starts at 8:45 a.m.) and 4-mile race (starts at 7:45 a.m.) or a free ½-mile Fun Run for those under the age of 9 (starts at approximately 8:30 a.m.).
Early registration at tinyurl.com/mtaeca8e is due July 7, cost per racer is $20. Registration after July 7 is $25. Runners will receive a 2022 Pan-O-Prog Run T-shirt.
On the last day of the festival, Sunday, July 10, the Lions Fly-in Breakfast is expected to see more than 100 planes land and serve over 2,000 visitors at Airlake Airport.
Breakfast costs $12 for adults, $7 for ages 5-12 and children 4 and under there is no fee with each paid adult.
Jacobus said Pan-O-Prog has many open volunteer opportunities for individuals, families, and groups.
Support is needed at the Kiddie Parade, Fun Run, Pickleball Tournament, the Car Cruise and Grand Parade.
Each opportunity is listed with a brief description at panoprog.org with an online tool to sign up. All volunteers receive a Pan-O-Prog T-shirt, Pan-O-Prog buttons and are invited to an appreciation picnic lunch Sunday, July 10.
“The festival does not work without the many aspects of the community coming together as a community,” Jacobus said. “Volunteers, sponsors, associations, and our wonderful city services work together to make Pan-O-Prog successful.”
He said each volunteer role is critical and valued, and the contributions of local organizations and youth clubs, planning their own events, help deliver a great festival.
“And we always welcome more,” he said. “Equally important is the ongoing support of our sponsors and business community. Pan-O-Prog was founded by the businesses partnering with community organizations to bring families together as a community. Their continued support, from new sponsors to longstanding sponsors, is amazing and allows us to deliver our goal of family, food, fireworks and fun.”
He said another key partner is the city of Lakeville, which provides essential contributions from the police, fire, public works, and parks and recreation departments and more.
“We work closely with them to help ensure a safe, family friendly and fun environment. Their commitment and support is critical to the success of Pan-O-Prog,” he said.
More information about the celebration is at panoprog.org.
