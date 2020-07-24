The Lakeville Area Arts Center wants local residents to find their creative side at a place that’s rare.
There are few cities in Minnesota that have a city-run center like LAAC, which has a performance space, indoor and outdoor art galleries, classrooms, ample green space for outdoor events, a volunteer board of directors and a staff dedicated planning an annual playbill filled with stage events and arts workshops.
“What makes the Arts Center so unique is for the community to have a place of this size and with a ridiculous array of programs, performance and participation, there’s a opportunity for everyone to connect with something,” said Joe Masiarchin, Arts Center director. “It’s a cliche, but it really has something for everyone.”
That phrase is central to one of the thrusts of the recently completed Strategic Plan.
Arts Center stakeholders want residents who haven’t interacted with its programming to consider taking a class, attending or participating in a show, volunteering on a board or with an event or for individuals and businesses to donate funds as a sponsor.
For those who are already interacting, they’d like them to deepen their involvement or bring a friend family member along for the fun.
Engaging new users and retaining current patrons is all about keeping the center financially stable.
Council Member Joshua Lee said during the May meeting that he sees the biggest challenge for the Arts Center in finances, especially since many courses and events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center have done a great job of conducting fundraising campaigns, which could be expanded upon.
Council Member Michelle Volk asked if more rentals could bolster the Arts Center.
Masiarchin said the Strategic Plan pointed to a stronger marketing plan to help with both efforts.
“Finances are a challenge,” Masiarchin said in an interview.
He said the goal of what remains of 2020 is to try to replace some revenue that was lost after the Arts Center was closed in mid-March.
For example, the “Vintage Hitchcock” series this month is being offered both for limited in-person tickets for $13 and $10 for an online video production.
While there were lost revenues due to the pandemic, there will also be reduced expenses for canceled events and programs.
As for next year’s programs, the Arts Center attempted to plan events that could be scaled to a range of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Strategic Plan also helped Masiarchin and the Arts Center better plan for its new season that starts in August.
He said the season has new opportunities for people to engage with the Art Center.
A movie series with titles, like “War of the Worlds” and “The Mighty Ducks,” aims to appeal to a large demographic without the costs incurred of a stage production of last year’s Thursday Night Pub Series.
He said the film series aims to reach people who might not be interested in live theater.
“I won’t say it’s a safe season,” Masiarchin said. “It’s designed with the mindset of the possibility of having restrictions.”
The center is also bringing in new instructors in teach courses in mediums that weren’t previously offered.
For the past 12 years, Arts Center programming has centered around classes and workshops to create pottery, ceramics, drawings, painting and more. It’s also had a robust playbill filled with music, theater and other entertainment.
There’s also the Lakeville Art Festival, which is organized by a volunteer committee and the Arts Center staff. That is event is still on tap for this September.
The Arts Center’s core features are expected to be part of the new season.
Theatrical productions such as “Matilida,” “Rumours” and “Heathers” slated for 2020 have been pushed to the 2021 season.
The season will also include music tribute concerts, which Masiarchin said have been very popular.
“We were aggressive in planning the events and programs,” Masiarchin said.
He said they were also conservative in estimating participation and ticket sales.
“That is the only option at this point,” he said.
Another option to bolster the Arts Center’s finances will be to apply for grants.
The Arts Center needed a new Strategic Plan in order to apply for some grants. The last plan was completed in 2004.
Another goal of the plan was to increase the capacity of the facilities.
Masiarchin said some programs are running at capacity. One possible area for expansion would be the current Area Learning Center building occupied by the Lakeville Area School District. It is located next to the Arts Center.
No matter what the future holds in these uncertain pandemic times, one thing is certain – art will continue to be an outlet that provides an escape and brings people together.
Stakeholders of the LAAC want residents to find that at the Center of it all.
More about the Arts Center is at lakevilleareaartscenter.com/149/Lakeville-Area-Arts-Center.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
