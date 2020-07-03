District 194 School Board asks for more information, seeks swim community commitmentt
The Lakeville Area School District is still looking to fill a budget shortfall for a new pool 22,000-square-foot addition to Century Middle School while not sacrificing space to host larger swim meets that the district’s current lap pool cannot.
For the past three months, the district has been working on a revised plan, which district administrators and consultants presented to the School Board at a June 16 work session.
Voters approved $10.9 million in November 2019 to build a 25-yard, eight-lane pool, based on an early estimate that proved to be too low.
The price tag is now $18.8 million, which the board can reduce by removing items from the project or keeping it as is and using the district’s recommended funding methods.
Board members hesitated to endorse either paring the project or the district’s financing plan during the work session, instead opting to direct administration to continue investigating other possible project cuts and collaborations.
Board Member Judy Keliher said that she would like to know what dollar amount swimming and diving booster clubs could commit to before removing items. Among the items the district said could be funded by donors are seats, a scoreboard, a timing system, a sound system, concessions equipment, an “endless pool” and classroom naming rights.
As for options for filling an estimated $8 million funding gap, the district recommended using lease levy and capital facility bonds to raise $6 million. The plan also calls for using proceeds from the old district office building sale, referendum investment earnings and cost savings from other 2019 bond referendum projects.
Board Member Bob Erickson said he could not support shifting $653,135 from 2019 bond projects to help cover the shortfall for the pool, saying that money should stay with those projects.
Items that could reduce the pool’s cost include: reducing the size of the building, reducing seating capacity from 500 to 400, removing a diving board, eliminating skylights, eliminating a paddock exhaust system and removing a classroom. Those items could total as much as $870,000.
Erickson said other costs savings could also be put on the list.
He said $300,000 could be saved by eliminating 79 parking stalls that wouldn’t be required by the city. He said the district could work with the city to use the nearby Maintenance Facility parking area for overflow for larger events at the pool.
He also asked if some of the $891,172 allocation for furniture, equipment and technology could translate into fundraising opportunities.
Board Member Terry Lind said the bid climate is good right now, and district administration said it could realize savings if the first bid package is released in two weeks in time for fall 2020 construction.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
