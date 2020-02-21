The Lakeville Landscape and Home Expo and Consumer Showcase will be held Saturday, March 14, but there’s still time for businesses and community groups to be an exhibitor.
The expo is one of the biggest events of the year in Lakeville, as it brings business folks, community groups and residents together for a day of dreaming, designing and doing.
An estimated 120 exhibitors are expected to set up at Lakeville North High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. when residents can meet a wide range of people who can help them create a better home sweet home or improve their life in some way.
“We definitely hear from exhibitors that they like being here,” said Krista Jech, president of the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, which is planning the event. “They say the people who come to the expo are serious shoppers. (The attendees) are excited about it, they have needs and they know what they are looking for.”
The main goal of the expo is to help the business community gain exposure to potential customers, but it has the added benefit of being a nice place to meet people in town.
Jech said one of the great aspects of the show, which has free admission, is that it isn’t just a place for home and garden ideas. It’s about all the businesses, industries and community groups in town.
The city of Lakeville has a popular set of booths with staff from Planning, Community Development, Parks and more on hand. Then there’s the police, fire and Lakeville Public Safety Foundation’s area where mascots Sparky and McGruff have frequent photo opportunities for the young ones.
While it may be intimidating for some to strike up a conversation with someone they’ve never met, the people at the expo booths are there for exactly that reason. Those who just want to make a connection, spin a prize wheel or learn someone’s name, that’s great, according to Jech, but generating new clients is the goal of the expo for most.
Jech said the exhibitors she talks to say the quality of new client leads is outstanding from the expo. If that wasn’t true, the businesses and community groups wouldn’t keep coming back.
Dozens of sponsors, which include the show’s premier sponsor Country Cabinets, also sign on to underwrite the event with either monetary or in-kind donations.
An organizing committee helps the chamber staff in marketing and encouraging other businesses to sign up to exhibit at the show. Committee members help with day-of-event logistics, such as making sure electricity keeps flowing to the booths, setting up directional signs, prepping the booth sites and taking things down when it’s all over.
One relatively new feature that’s been happening at the expo in recent years is the Restaurant Showcase. The free samples of fare from area restaurants have been a big hit with attendees, as they also can find Lakeville Rotary members nearby selling Taste of Lakeville tickets. The fact that people are thinking about the annual Taste of Lakeville is a good sign that spring is coming soon.
Another feature this year will be an exhibit by Lakeville Robotics. The school groups, which are at each academic level, will have a robot competition ring set up at the event to demonstrate their craft.
High Tech Kids, a Minnesota nonprofit, guides the competition season for the youths who form teams with volunteer coaches and support from Lakeville Area School District staff. Lakeville teams have fared very well this year, and the group’s annual tournament has attracted many teams, as it serves as Lakeville Robotics main fundraiser of the year.
District 194 has its own presence at the expo to share its academic program offerings, Community Education and feature its partnership with the Lakeville Chamber – Lakeville Works. The program aims to get Lakeville high school students thinking about careers that can be had right in town at one of the many businesses or industries.
Costs for chamber members to be in the show is $350. First-time show participants can register for $575 and includes a year-long chamber membership.
More information is at lakevillechamber.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
