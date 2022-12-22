Three Lakeville Area School Board members said their good-byes on Tuesday, Dec. 13, during the last meeting of their expiring board terms.

Members Kathy Lewis, Cinta Schmitz and Robin Richards thanked their colleagues, administrators, teachers, staff, and district residents for their support and dedication and reflected on their time on the board.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

