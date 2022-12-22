Three Lakeville Area School Board members said their good-byes on Tuesday, Dec. 13, during the last meeting of their expiring board terms.
Members Kathy Lewis, Cinta Schmitz and Robin Richards thanked their colleagues, administrators, teachers, staff, and district residents for their support and dedication and reflected on their time on the board.
Board Chair Judy Keliher said it has been a great year working with the three departing members, as Schmitz and Richards have served for one year each, and Lewis for 30 years since 1990 with a two-year gap in 2013-14.
“Everything we have done is really pretty extraordinary,” Keliher said.
Richards, appointed in November 2021 to replace Lynn Gorski who resigned in August 2021, said she brought 100% to the role.
“It was extremely fulfilling piece for me that felt so rewarding for a person who started as a public school teacher,” she said. “I couldn’t have dreamed that I would have done it, especially in the way that it all unfolded.”
She said she will be staying in Lakeville and continue to be a cheerleader for the district and rooting for great work that is happening here.
Schmitz, who won election in November 2021 to complete the vacated term of state Sen. Zach Duckworth, said: “It has been honor and privilege for me to be part of this rapidly growing and high spirited community.”
She thanked district administrators and staff for ensuring that students are loved, appreciated and feel a sense of belonging.
Schmitz said she admired all the gifts and God-given talents other members have brought to the board, along with their years of experience and unique perspectives.
She thanked Keliher for allowing her to grow into her role, mentoring her and guiding her each step of the way.
“I would like to thank the special people who I have met along the way,” she said. “They have become lifelong friends. If it wasn’t for me serving on this board at this time, right now, our paths would have never crossed.”
Lewis, who has put her five children and is on her third wave of grandchildren in District 194, said serving the board has been an honor that she will continue to appreciate for the rest of her life.
She said the district’s greatest accomplishments are those done in partnership with the community and took many years to complete.
In her time, she said three examples of that have been the opening of a second high school, Lakeville South, and the Lakeville Area Schools Blanchard Aquatic Center, along with the grade-level shift from junior highs to middle schools.
She said planning and development for Lakeville South High School and the aquatic center took nine and 22 years, respectively, and the grade-level shift in 2005 was six years in the planning and was absolutely incredible.
Lewis said the district could not have done what it has for children without the tangible support from the community with positive levy and referendum votes.
She said she appreciates the burden it places on taxpayers, especially retired people on fixed income, but also how important it is to educate children to become functioning, productive and contributing members of society.
“I have been proud of all of the boards I have served on,” she said. “We asked for what the district needed, when it needed it and tried not to inflate what we asked for being aware of the tax impact.”
She said there are several major issues that need to be addressed, but they will be met with long-term vision and implementing an excellent strategic plan.
“I am disappointed that I won’t be here in January, but I look forward to the future and the future of the board,” Lewis said.
The three members will be replaced by four new directors who won in the November election.
Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Bree Schindele and Brian Thompson will join David Anderson, Terry Lind and Keliher on the board. A seventh seat will be added after the first of the year, as district residents approved the addition during the November 2021 election.
