Group includes 22 from a wide range of perspectives
The Lakeville City Council appointed on Monday 22 people to serve on the 2023 Envision Lakeville Task Force that will be tasked with updating the community planning document, which was created in 2013 and revised in 2018.
The new task force has 10 more members than in 2018 and is more diverse than that group.
Those appointed to the task force are Abdi Abdulle, Roz Peterson, Aly Bunting, Erin Duckworth, Rick Ringeisen, Eric Gieseke, Lisa Schneegans, Jared Herndon, Vicki Schwartz, Kelsey Holberg, Hassan Jama, Molly Staack, Krista Jech, John Swaney, Aida Tezera, Tony Joseph, Christine Thompson, Kristina Kwan, Sarah Smith Larkin, and Kellie Wallia.
The members include 2022 Lakeville City Council candidate Adbulle who leads a charter school, former state representative and Lakeville School Board member Peterson, Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce President Jech, former Burnsville police chief Gieseke, and Kwan who owns the Phoenix Hall Event Center in Lakeville.
Others represent various business, religious and community groups.
Two Lakeville Youth Commission members are part of the group. They are Lakeville South students Ava Nielson and Ifinta Mohamed. They had their names drawn from a hat after six Youth Commission members indicated they would be willing to serve.
To arrive at the list of 20 adults on the task force each council member nominated four people.
Mayor Luke Hellier said council members did a good job putting forth a broad cross section of the community. It was also noted that the group includes old and new residents and a variety of ages.
The purpose of Envision Lakeville is to help community leaders, residents, and business owners establish an informed, reasoned and cohesive picture of how the community wants to grow in the future, the city said.
It is a 25-year vision outlining a set of community values and strategic priorities, while giving key initiatives and action plan.
After the 2018 task force meetings, the task force recommended initiatives to increase workforce housing, transportation options, career training, lifelong recreation opportunities, and address diversity in schools and be an inclusive, welcoming community.
There were no recommended changes to the vision statement, community values or strategic priorities.
Assistant City Administrator Allyn Kuennen said the task force will have a kickoff meeting this spring and will be called back together in late summer or early spring to review survey data. The task force would have a series of meetings in which it could make recommendations to update Envision Lakeville.
The city already has a jump start in updating the documents.
As a result of the Cultivate as Sense of Community Task Force that met over the summer 2022, the city undertook several initiatives in response to the CSC Task Force’s findings.
Among the items that have already been completed are restarting the police department’s Citizens Academy and establishing a Youth Advisory Commission.
The city will also undertake the suggestion of a community survey as part of the Envision Lakeville update.
The task force said the city should also continue community conversations both informally and facilitated; explore options for training council, staff and community members; have more culturally-based gatherings; enhance diversity at the Lakeville Art Festival and in Parks and Recreation offerings; and increasing communication about Lakeville demographics.
City Administrator Justin Miller said the city is continuing to partner with area school districts at the staff and elected official level; has increased recreation options, such as offering a cricket camp this summer; plans to have a diverse summer concert series; and has a plan for social media outreach to promote and inform residents of what the Lakeville community looks like.
Craig Rapp of Chicago, Illinois-based Rapp Consulting Group was hired to facilitate and prepare its 2018 update and was retained for 2023. The cost for Rapp’s consulting services is $20,500. The cost for Polco/National Research Center to complete the survey is $27,800.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.